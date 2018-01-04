On-device neural processing
The Exynos 9810
was unveiled by Samsung today ahead of the CES tech show next week. The System-on-Chip (SoC) package will be manufactured on Samsung's second-generation 10nm FinET process. According to Samsung, this will improve performance across application load times, task switching delays and multi-tasking capabilities.
Inside, the processor is based on an all-new octa-core CPU. Four of the cores are optimised for performance and can boost up to 2.9GHz when thermals allow. The other four cores in the package are low-power ones designed for efficiency. They'll be used when the phone's workload is light, saving battery power.
The Exynos 9810 isn't just about higher raw performance. Samsung's followed the industry lead towards on-device AI, adding new "sophisticated" features to improve neural network efficiency. The company's developed a combined
hardware and software approach to neural network processing. It will allow for more accomplished deep learning applications while improving security.
Samsung followed Google's lead in
adding a dedicated security co-processor. This chip is responsible for storing all biometric data, such as fingerprint and iris recognition details. Because the co-processor is walled off from the main system, the data is stored more securely than if managed by the regular CPU.
Mobile innovation
With previous Exynos chips, Samsung has focused on optimisations for smartphone hardware. The Exynos 9810 has a broader vision though, targeting mobile platforms scaling from phones through to connected devices and autonomous vehicles. Samsung said the chip's capabilities will help to drive further innovation in the development of smart platforms.
"The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is our most innovative mobile processor yet, with our third-generation custom CPU, ultra-fast gigabit LTE modem and, deep learning-enhanced image processing," said Ben Hur
, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. "The Exynos 9810 will be a key catalyst for innovation in smart platforms such as smartphones, personal computing and automotive for the coming AI era."
Samsung has commenced mass production of the Exynos 9810 and it's expected to arrive in smartphones later this year. The chip's first deployment is almost certainly to be inside Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S9 flagship. It's thought to include clones of Apple's Face ID
and Animoji features, hinted by the processor's support for "realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security." The phone's expected to appear at Mobile World Congress in late February.