Announced by
the companies this week, the trial has been described as another step towards the widespread rollout of 5G networks. Samsung will be responsible for supplying 5G routers, radios and access units. Cisco will then support the trials with its Ultra Gateway Platform, using a 5G virtual packet core on top of the company's NFV infrastructure.
The resulting 5G fixed wireless network will then be consumed by telecoms provider Orange. Orange will offer the service to trial customers seeking a gigabit wireless experience. The one-month trial will operate across "multiple homes" in Romania, where Orange is currently the largest telecoms provider.
"Together with Samsung and Cisco, we are joining forces to drive the development of 5G and prepare for its progressive roll-out starting 2020," said Arnaud Vamparys
, Senior Vice President of Orange Radio Networks and Microwaves. "This trial will demonstrate how [fixed wireless access], NFV and multi-vendor interoperability create new opportunities and gives us flexibility to build our next-generation network as a multi-service network."
Trials of 5G technology are accelerating as industry
suppliers and network operators start to push towards the launch of the first 5G networks. Providers around the world are currently targeting 2020 as an aim for widespread 5G network deployments. The first consumer services are expected to go live as early as this year, led by the largest operators in a few narrowly-defined regions.
Samsung said that successful 5G launches will be characterised by cross-industry collaboration and multi-vendor interoperability. To develop the most effective networks, providers and technical suppliers will need to optimise their systems together. This will help 5G to reach its potential for offering new connectivity opportunities.
Samsung's run several 5G trials over the past year in partnership with Cisco. Last year, Verizon conducted 5G tests using tech from the two companies. It provided pilot services to 16 cities across
the U.S. The operator's also relying
on Samsung technology to support its debut 5G network, anticipated to launch commercially
later this year.