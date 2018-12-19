By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology The television network Cinémoi is forming a partnership with Samsung, in an effort to launch the new Cinémoi Channel app. Digital Journal has the scoop. Global music star The new streaming app is similar to a television screen since it allows streaming 24 hours per day. Cinémoi users will also have unlimited access to a collection of thousands of classic and modern movies, as well as premium content, talk shows, documentaries, film festivals, and special events. Particularly impressive about this app is that it is available anywhere and anytime on any Samsung device. Some of the classics films that Cinémoi features include A Star is Born, Gilda, as well as Contempt. Farsh Fallah, an executive of Samsung, noted that they partnered with Cinémoi since it is the sole multi-genre channel that provides the "most stylish programming" with a worldwide appeal. It is expected to reach over 39 million smart TVs, as well as 95 million smartphone users globally. Consumers will be able to stream the Cinémoi app for $1.99 with no obligation, and with the first month free. Recording artist Akon, who is a partner of Cinémoi, noted in a press statement that they are "always looking for new ways to engage their customers." This video streaming app in partnership with Samsung was available for download starting on November 30, 2018.Global music star Akon , as well as the president of the television network Cinémoi, Daphna E. Ziman, revealed their plans to launch this new app, which is a subscription-based video streaming service.The new streaming app is similar to a television screen since it allows streaming 24 hours per day. Cinémoi users will also have unlimited access to a collection of thousands of classic and modern movies, as well as premium content, talk shows, documentaries, film festivals, and special events. Particularly impressive about this app is that it is available anywhere and anytime on any Samsung device.Some of the classics films that Cinémoi features include A Star is Born, Gilda, as well as Contempt.Farsh Fallah, an executive of Samsung, noted that they partnered with Cinémoi since it is the sole multi-genre channel that provides the "most stylish programming" with a worldwide appeal. It is expected to reach over 39 million smart TVs, as well as 95 million smartphone users globally. Consumers will be able to stream the Cinémoi app for $1.99 with no obligation, and with the first month free.Recording artist Akon, who is a partner of Cinémoi, noted in a press statement that they are "always looking for new ways to engage their customers." More about Samsung, Video, Streaming, App, Cinmoi Samsung Video Streaming App Cinmoi