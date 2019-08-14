Samsung is developing a graphene battery for its smartphones

Battery life for consumer electronics is the one area of technology that has not advanced greatly. This doesn't mean, however, that things are not happening behind the scenes. Samsung, for instance, appear to be working on an alternative to lithium-ion batteries for its phones based on a graphene battery. This new way of holding a charge could be in place for 2020 or 2021, according to CNet
Scientists are of the view that graphene batteries will improve energy storage and significantly speed up charging. As a sign of the first stage of development, Samsung said in 2017
it was working on a "graphene ball" material which would be capable of charging speeds five-times faster than standard lithium-ion batteries.
The news that the South Korean tech company is close to launching a super-fast battery came from a tweet sent by technology commentator Evan Blass, which runs
: "Samsung is hoping to have at least one handset either next year or in 2021, I'm told, which will feature a graphene battery instead. Capable of a full charge in under a half-hour, they still need to raise capacities while lowering costs."
Graphene
consists of thin flakes of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal structure which gives the material a series of useful properties: it is strong and light, with a high surface area, and it is an effective conductor of both heat and electricity. However, the many promises surrounding graphene have yet to translate into mass produced products. This could be about to change if Samsung launch their new battery shortly, although, as Mashable notes
, issues of capacity and production costs will need to be addressed.