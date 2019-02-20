By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The Galaxy Fold, Samsung's new foldable, is a clear attempt for Samsung to assert its place as being in the forefront of mobile's future. Samsung had more time displaying the device today than when first revealed. Earlier prototype revealed little about the device Royolo beat Samsung to the market but their product has had less than stellar performance and is regarded as more of a developer device. However, when Samsung announced that their own device would soon arrive, this lent credibility to the idea that the foldable form factor could be the future for a mobile industry that has shown signs it is flagging. Details of the Galaxy Fold The Fold has a unique feature called the App Continuity. This allows the user to open an app on the small screen but continue work where you left off on the larger screen. When the device is in tablet mode you can have three separate app windows open at once. A customized hinge is at the center. It is capable of closing many hundred of thousands times. The device has two batteries with one being on either side of the phone. Combined they make for 4,380mAh. You also get a large number of RAM, and a generous 512GB of storage. Design is impressive The Fold is as impressive and polished as others in the Galaxy line. However, it has only been seen on stage so far. The devices has a huge number of cameras, six in all. There are three on the back, one on the front, and two on the inside. You can't ever complain about having access to a camera. Premium device means premium price Not too long ago $1,000 for a phone seemed wild but the Galaxy fold is almost twice that with just the starting price being a whopping $1,980. Pricing for a 5G version has not been revealed as yet but no doubt will be even more. The Galaxie Fold is set to be launched on April 26 with more information coming soon. There should be more revealed next week at the Mobile World Congress. The appended video gives further details on the phone. When first revealed at a developer conference little was shown as the device was literally shrouded in darkness. As a report indicated: "The company sort of went out of its way to not really show very much. A prototype was onstage for about 45 seconds, and it was deliberately backlit to be intensely silhouetted. They “disguised the elements of the design” to keep secret whatever secret sauce they have. " The demonstration showed the folding method but little else.Royolo beat Samsung to the market but their product has had less than stellar performance and is regarded as more of a developer device. However, when Samsung announced that their own device would soon arrive, this lent credibility to the idea that the foldable form factor could be the future for a mobile industry that has shown signs it is flagging. More was revealed about the Galaxy Fold today. When folded the handset has a display that is only 4.6 inches, that takes up about three quarters of the front The company had to customize the software and had help from the Android team.The Fold has a unique feature called the App Continuity. This allows the user to open an app on the small screen but continue work where you left off on the larger screen. When the device is in tablet mode you can have three separate app windows open at once.A customized hinge is at the center. It is capable of closing many hundred of thousands times. The device has two batteries with one being on either side of the phone. Combined they make for 4,380mAh. You also get a large number of RAM, and a generous 512GB of storage.The Fold is as impressive and polished as others in the Galaxy line. However, it has only been seen on stage so far.The devices has a huge number of cameras, six in all. There are three on the back, one on the front, and two on the inside. You can't ever complain about having access to a camera.Not too long ago $1,000 for a phone seemed wild but the Galaxy fold is almost twice that with just the starting price being a whopping $1,980. Pricing for a 5G version has not been revealed as yet but no doubt will be even more.The Galaxie Fold is set to be launched on April 26 with more information coming soon. There should be more revealed next week at the Mobile World Congress. The appended video gives further details on the phone. More about Galaxy foldable, Samsung, foldable tech More news from Galaxy foldable Samsung foldable tech