Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSalesforce CEO says Facebook should be regulated like cigarettes

Listen | Print
By James Walker     2 hours ago in Technology
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has called for Facebook and other social networks to be regulated. He likened the addictive nature of social media to the cigarette industry, saying there are "a lot of parallels" between the two.
Benioff made the comments in a discussion with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He called for social media companies to face more stringent regulation designed to better protect users against the dangers. The harmful elements of platforms such as Facebook mean they shouldn't be left to their own devices any longer.
"I think that you do it [regulation] exactly the same way that you regulated the cigarette industry," Benioff said to CNBC. "Here's a product: Cigarettes. They're addictive, they're not good for you. I think that for sure, technology has addictive qualities that we have to address, and that product designers are working to make those products more addictive and we need to rein that back."
Benioff's comments follow other recent criticisms of social media voiced by governments and tech CEOs. This month, Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted he keeps his nephew off social media. In December, Cook publicly attacked social platforms for helping to "divide" people. Sean Parker, Facebook's first President, has admitted social media was deliberately designed to "exploit a vulnerability in human psychology."
READ NEXT: Consumers are beginning to accept automated customer service
The controversy around the major platforms has escalated over the past year, supported by concerns about fake news and other inauthentic content. Facebook has announced major changes in response, including a decision to refocus the News Feed around individuals and personal posts. It appears to be trying to regain trust amid criticism from governments, tech firms and its users.
According to Benioff, social media companies shouldn't be relied upon to reinvent themselves as more responsible platforms. He said official regulation may need to be created for Internet companies, noting "we're the same as any other industry." Benioff is known as one of few Silicon Valley execs to support greater industry regulation by the government.
The debate around social media is likely to continue over the next year as Facebook rolls out its algorithm changes and more users begin to question of authenticity of online content. Although some governments are calling for greater regulation too, it's currently unclear what rules would be imposed on Internet companies if new legislation was introduced. For the time being, it seems social media firms will be left to regulate themselves, with users having to make their own decisions on how they consume digital content.
More about Social media, Facebook, Social network, Salesforce, Regulation
 
Latest News
Top News
Soros to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'
Moscow says UK defence minister worthy 'of Monty Python'
Misery again for Philippine volcano 'evacuees since birth'
Dutch spies watched as Russians hacked US Democrats: report
Papua's remote villages cry for help amid deadly health crisis
Poland snubs EU moves to link subsidies to rule of law
Report: Microsoft building new 'modern' Windows 10 version
Parisians brace for flooding risks as Seine creeps higher
Consumers are beginning to accept automated customer service
Erdogan threatens to expand Syria offensive despite criticism