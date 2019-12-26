Rust Belt region looks at becoming nation's electric vehicle hub

By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Technology Youngstown, Ohio doesn't want the closing of GM's assembly plant to add to the memories associated with the term used to describe the region as the "Rust Belt." They are planning on becoming a technology and production hub for electric vehicles. But during the 1970s, these same factories began padlocking their gates. This was more than just a downward trend in the business cycle. It was was a structural crisis brought about by aging and out-of-date factories, a decline in the manufacturing sector and increased global competition. This period in American manufacturing history had far-reaching effects, literally becoming a social and economic crisis. However, by the mid-1980s, many major automotive and steel companies retooled their manufacturing methods, making them innovative and progressive. Final Chevrolet Cruze in LS trim rolls of the line at GM Lordstown Assembly Plant in Warren, Ohio on Wednesday, March 06, 2019. © GM Media / Roger Mastroianni The “For a long time in our community, we were chasing smokestacks, chasing things that were on the decline,” he said. “We’re starting to move in a good direction.” Youngstown already is home to an electric battery testing lab and business incubators that focus on energy and 3-D printing innovation technologies. Youngstown State University is building an advanced manufacturing technology center and wants to take part in training workers for the EV industry. “We want to take charge of our future. An opportunity like this really plays to our regional strengths,” said Mike Hripko, the university’s associate vice president for economic development and government relations. Ambitious goals, yes, to be sure. But America is a country with resilience and a "Can do" attitude. Youngstown State University is building an advanced manufacturing technology center and wants to take part in training workers for the EV industry."We want to take charge of our future. An opportunity like this really plays to our regional strengths," said Mike Hripko, the university's associate vice president for economic development and government relations.Ambitious goals, yes, to be sure. But America is a country with resilience and a "Can do" attitude. It is now up to Youngstown to determine its fate and the future.