Round-up of the latest major global data breaches

During the last week, several new breaches have been added this week by Breach Clarity
(35 in total). Details of some of the most significant data breaches have been provided to Digital Journal.
The Connection
Included in the trawl is The Connection, Inc., which has been issued a score of 6 by Breach Clarity. With this incident
, unauthorized access was gained to employee email accounts. This incident exposed the personally identifiable data of several individuals . The purpose of the attack was an attempt to change the direct deposit account information for the employees. The data types exposed will have included names, Social Security numbers, and other information.
Mental Health Partners
A second data breach is with Mental Health Partners, who also recorded a Breach Clarity Score of 6. This incident involved unauthorized access to an employee’s email account
. This provided a gateway to the data linked to clients and employees.
Owens Ear Center
A third incident of note impacted Owens Ear Center (a level 5 incident). This cyberattack was in the form of a ransomware attack against the healthcare provider
, which resulted in patients’ personal data becoming encrypted. With such ransomware attacks, the objective of the attack is to extort the infected organization into paying money or cryptocurrency to regain access to the data. There are major risks here, since exposed medical information provides valuable background information about the health status of the victims.