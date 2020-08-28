Round-up of the latest major global data breaches

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRound-up of the latest major global data breaches

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     2 hours ago in Technology
Breach Clarity uses a proprietary algorithm to deeply analyze every publicly-reported data breach, affording a score between on a scale to ten. We look at the latest "Richter Scale" information for data breaches.
During the last week, several new breaches have been added this week by Breach Clarity (35 in total). Details of some of the most significant data breaches have been provided to Digital Journal.
The Connection
Included in the trawl is The Connection, Inc., which has been issued a score of 6 by Breach Clarity. With this incident, unauthorized access was gained to employee email accounts. This incident exposed the personally identifiable data of several individuals . The purpose of the attack was an attempt to change the direct deposit account information for the employees. The data types exposed will have included names, Social Security numbers, and other information.
Mental Health Partners
A second data breach is with Mental Health Partners, who also recorded a Breach Clarity Score of 6. This incident involved unauthorized access to an employee’s email account. This provided a gateway to the data linked to clients and employees.
Owens Ear Center
A third incident of note impacted Owens Ear Center (a level 5 incident). This cyberattack was in the form of a ransomware attack against the healthcare provider, which resulted in patients’ personal data becoming encrypted. With such ransomware attacks, the objective of the attack is to extort the infected organization into paying money or cryptocurrency to regain access to the data. There are major risks here, since exposed medical information provides valuable background information about the health status of the victims.
More about Data breach, Data loss, Data, Cybersecurity
 
Latest News
Top News
Fearing persecution, Belarus activists flee to Lithuania
Round-up of the latest major global data breaches
Op-Ed: Iran relents and now allows IAEA to inspect two sites
Review: Briana Lane delivers powerful scenes in 'General Hospital' Special
In Sweden, God is a woman
Spies called in as cyberattacks again halt NZ stock exchange
Is France turning its back on blasphemy?
Chatting with Justin Torkildsen: Emmy award-winning actor Special
Meet Sean Dominic: Nate Hastings on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Kenosha looks to love for recovery from riots and destruction