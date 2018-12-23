Email
By Tim Sandle     42 mins ago in Technology
The Roidmi P8S car air purifier comes equipped with integrated nanoscale filter and a powerful centrifugal fan. It is designed to purify the air with an automobile, and it achieves this task well.
Exposures to air pollution when driving can be high, with some variations according to where in the world the car or other vehicle is travelling. One common pollutant in industrialized cities is nitrogen dioxide. Even though some vehicles come equipped with air filters, pollution inside vehicles is more often worse than that outside.
For example, according to Professor Sir David King (Emeritus Professor in Physical Chemistry at the University of Cambridge): "Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels [of air pollution]...You may be driving a cleaner vehicle but your children are sitting in a box collecting toxic gases from all the vehicles around you."
One common risk factor is that vehicles travel in a queue, which means that air pollution from the vehicle directly in front gets drawn in through ventilation systems and trapped inside.
To help address the impact of air pollution on drivers and their passengers, the Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier with Nanoscale Filter has been developed.
Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier with Nanoscale Filter.
The filter is developed by the Chinese company Xiaomi under the Roidmi brand.
Roidmi logo on the air purifier.
Close up of the rear of the unit.
The air purifier comes with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) value, which functions at 80 cubic meters per hour, meaning that the air inside a typical car is purified in around 2 minutes. In terms of purification, this relates to smoke, pollen, and dust. Performance can be monitored via an OLED display and the laser particle sensor. The senor can make adjustments in real-time, according to airborne particle pollution levels.
The air purifier utilises double fans and it has a three-side circulation intake, designed to increase the area of the air inlet, resulting in the air in the vehicle is fully circulated. Power depends on an external source of 12V and it can be controlled remotely (through Bluetooth version V4.1).
Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier s power cable.
The device has a 360° barrel-shaped full-effect composite filter element, which also supports multi-effect combination of anti-mite and aldehyde removal.
Instruction manual for the Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier.
The air purifier device also has an anti-bacterial property as it utilizes a high-precision laser particle sensor to enhance purification capability.
Outer box for the Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier.
The air purifier is easy to fit. The straps are fixedly placed on the headrests of the rear seats and are not affected by bumpy road sections. When tested out the device is easy to fit to a car and makes a noticeable difference to the in-car atmosphere and ambiance.
Support bracket for the Roidmi P8S Car Air Purifier.
The device currently has a Kickstarter page - "P8S: Fastest Air Purifier with Nanoscale Filter" and it is available at $169.
Close up of the rear of the unit.
