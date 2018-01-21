By By Karen Graham 9 hours ago in Technology On Sunday, California-based startup Rocket Lab made history again, launching its Electron Rocket from its launch facility on the Māhia Peninsula in New Zealand, carrying a payload of commercial satellites that were successfully put into Earth orbit. At 2:43 p.m. local time (1:43 GMT), the composite-bodied, two-stage rocket named "Still Testing" lifted off from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 located on the tip of the Māhia Peninsula on the east coast of the North Island of New Zealand, carrying a Only eight-and-a-half minutes later, the "still Testing" deployed a payload of three small commercial satellites, weighing about 150 kilograms (331 pounds) total. The payload included a Dove Earth-imaging and two Spire weather satellites. "Still Testing" vertical on launch pad Jan. 19, 2018' Rocket Lab “Reaching orbit on a second test flight is significant on its own, but successfully deploying customer payloads so early in a new rocket program is almost unprecedented,” Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s CEO, said in Rocket Lab's first launch When the small company decided on building a launch facility in New Zealand last year, politicians had to draw up new space laws and regulations and set up a small space agency, another historic move for a country that had never had a space program. On Meet "it's a Test," Rocket Lab's Electron rocket. NASA Founded by Peter Beck, a citizen of New Zealand, the Rocket Lab's journey into the The Atea-1 launch led to the company being awarded an Operationally Responsive Space Office (ORS) contract with the U.S. federal government. This opened the door to formally initiating a feasibility study into low-cost launcher systems for nanosatellites. The biggest issue that turned up was finding a suitable launch site. That is why the company developed its dedicated launch facility on the Mahia Peninsula. As with launch locations in the United States, Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 is located on a remote area of land within New Zealand – providing increased safety and a natural barrier to curious humans. NASA The Electron Rocket The Electron Rocket stands 17 meters (56 feet) tall, and has a diameter of 1.2 meters (3 feet 11 inches), and carries a fully-fueled mass of 10,500 kilograms (23,100 pounds). Its first stage is powered by a cluster of nine Rutherford electric engines using refined kerosene (RP-1) and liquid oxygen (LOX). Combined, they provide 34,500 pounds (15,649 kilograms) of thrust at liftoff – increasing to 41,500 pounds (18,824 kilograms) of thrust in a vacuum. Compared to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, a neck-straining 180-feet tall, the Electron is very small. Compared to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, a neck-straining 180-feet tall, the Electron is very small. But there has been a great demand for small rockets that can carry tiny satellites. Companies specializing in nano-satellites are limited when trying to find a launch company, and usually, have to hitch rides on launches of much bigger probes. And as the Verge is reporting, with the "Electron, small satellite operators can potentially pay for an entire rocket ride for their hardware, and Rocket Lab says individual flights may start as low as $4.9 million. The company says it already has a full manifest of customers waiting for trips."