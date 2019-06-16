Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology Earbuds are becoming the popular alternative to the standard headphones that come with smartphones. Technology has moved on for pairing to be maintained consistently, via Bluetooth. Two different products, from Xcentz and Blitzwolf are examined. Blitzwolf BW-FYE1 The first product reviewed is the Blitzwolf® BW-FYE1 True Wireless Earbuds, perhaps designed to resemble musical notes. Tim Sandle These waterproof earbuds fit into the user's ear via an ear hook design, which means they stay in adequately for sitting and for walking. On removing the earbuds from the case, they are already charged which is very useful (the earbuds hold heir charge for about 3 hours via a a microUSB charging cable and the charging time is under 2 hours). The best on the market provide good sound quality and will be snug-fitting and comfortable for the user. Two different types of earbuds are reviewed.The first product reviewed is the Blitzwolf BW-FYE1 True Wireless Earbuds . These earbuds come with a charging box, and they provide hi-fi stereo sound and have the capability to enable bilateral calls. The black earbuds have a similar glossy shine as their travel case, and resemble musical notes (whether this is intentional or not) in terms of appearance.These waterproof earbuds fit into the user's ear via an ear hook design, which means they stay in adequately for sitting and for walking. On removing the earbuds from the case, they are already charged which is very useful (the earbuds hold heir charge for about 3 hours via a a microUSB charging cable and the charging time is under 2 hours). Connectivity is via Bluetooth version 5, and the connectivity process took only a few seconds when pairing with an Android smartphone.The sound quality is good (2.4 Ghz), and remains crisp at multiple volume settings. A multi-function button to allows the user to play or to pause music; to answer or to reject a call; to hang up from a voice conversation; and also to switch over the to the next track or to replay the previous song. when tested out the earbuds rendered an efficient physical noise reduction, together with a good sound range, including sufficient bass.The Blitzwolf BW-FYE1 True Wireless Earbuds retail for around $40 An innovation with the wireless earbuds concept comes from Xcentz. While wireless headphones come in a variety of shapes and sizes, one problem that can be experienced is with he bud falling out if someone is engaged in a more vigorous activity, such as running or with certain gym equipment. Xcentz have produced ear buds that are not wired to a source but they are connected to one another. This linkage enables the wire to be typically worn behind the head. The device is lightweight (weighting about 13 grams, which means the act of wearing them is not especially noticeable to the wearer).The Xcentz Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Sport Earbuds are especially designed for people to wear when running, and they remain stable for this process. The ear buds sit comfortably and show no sign of being dislodged. Pairing the ear buds to a device is straightforward and takes a matter of seconds (thee earbuds automatically re-enter pairing mode if there are temporarily disconnected from a paired device).The earbuds are waterproof (the label claims they can be submerged into 8 feet of water) and the volume control is straightforward to manage. The earbuds are also designed to work with communication devices are they are compatible with voice assistants. The sound quality, when tested was sharp and clear, with no noticeable background static.The xBuds S1 are priced at around $30