To mark the launch of the Apple iPhone 11 (and its increasingly technologically better but expensive variants), UGREEN have launched the Super Gift Box (to mark both the Apple launch and the campaign #ChargeiPhoneFaster). The gift box was sent to Digital Journal for review.
PD 18W Charger and USB C to Lightning Cable set from Ugreen.
The box contains two essential items for iPhone users: a PD 18W Charger
and USB C to Lightning Cable
. USB Power Delivery
(or PD, for short) is a single charging standard that can be used all across USB devices. Conventionally, each device charged by USB was required to have its own separate adapter. Now, one universal USB PD can power a wide variety of different devices, including the iPhone.
Inside the Ugreen charger box.
The UGREEN device is very useful for the standard iPhone 11, since only the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max ship with the new, faster 18-watt charger in the box. The charger (1.99"x 1.66"x 0.9") comes with a smart chip inside, which means that the charger matches the current against each device's need, automatically.
In testing out the 18W USB C Charger, with the maximum 18W output power, to charge an iPhone 10 the device was charged to around 50 percent in just 30 minutes, which is fast enough for most users.
Ugreen charger kit promotion material (box inlay).
With a USB C to Lightning Cable
, a device user can charge and sync their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or charge a Siri Remote. Such a charger is not supplied as standard with the iPhone.
In addition to supporting fast charging, this USB type C to lightning cable also supports data transfer between your iPhone and USB-C laptop or desktop. Testing it out the data transfer was very efficient.
Both devices retail fro around $13.99 each. Both products represent good value for money, and offer lower-cost alternatives to Apple branded products.