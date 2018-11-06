Special By By Tim Sandle 56 mins ago in Technology The use of the USB type C port is becoming a hot issue in the world of portable devices. For example, the iPad Pro announced by Apple in October 2018 ditches the proprietary Lightning port in favor of USB-C. USB-C (or USB Type-C) is a 24-pin USB connector system, which is differs to other charging technologies via a two-fold rotationally-symmetrical connector. An growing number of motherboards, notebooks, tablet computers, smartphones, hard disk drives, USB hubs and other devices released from 2014 onwards feature USB-C receptacles. There are several USB-C hubs available, with different port configurations, form factors, and price points. One relatively new entrant to the market is The first is the Inateck USB C Charger, 60W PD Charger with Dual USB C Ports. With this device, the dual C ports allow a user to charge two devices like your laptop, tablet, or phone simultaneously with one charger. Inateck USB C Charger, 60W PD Charger with Dual USB C Ports. main view. Total output power reaches 60W (15W + 45W) when two ports are used simultaneously charging an iPhone/iPad. Tim Sandle What is innovative about this device is the auto-recognition, based on a MPS HFC0500 chip. With this feature, the charger identifies the optimal charging current and switches to safe charging speed. It’s compatible with various devices, with power delivery protocol supported. This means the power direction is no longer fixed, which enables the product with the power (Host or Peripheral) to provide the power. When a user plugs a device, like a laptop, into the the second port with maximum power output of 60W, this charges the device rapidly. When two ports are occupied simultaneously, the first port offers up to 15W power and the second port provides 45W. Instruction manual for the Inateck Smart Fast Charging device. Tim Sandle The second device is the Inateck USB C Charger with 30W USB C Power Delivery Port and 2 USB A ports. The Type C port that supports power delivery output 30W capacity. Inateck 45W USB C Charger with 1 USB C Power Delivery Port, main view. 3-Ports: Satisfies fast-charging requirement for multiple devices with one USB Type C PD 2.0, and two smart charging USB A ports. Tim Sandle The dual USB A ports: Supports charging two devices simultaneously. Offers optimal current for each device utilizing intelligent recognition technology, suitable for iPhones and Android devices. Inateck 45W USB C Charger with 1 USB C Power Delivery Port. Tim Sandle Both devices come with glossy plastic sides which are scratch resistant. The devices are portable and they charged a mobile phone, when put to the test, within an hour or so. The ports are well made and hold the cables snugly. The Inateck 60W PD Charger with Dual USB C Ports retails USB-C is regarded by many reviewers, such as CNet , as being better than Apple's standard Lightning. USB-C allows the user to connect Apple products to more devices. This charging format is also the new standard for charging Android phones and many laptops, including Apple's MacBooks. The implementation of USB Type-C port on the new iPad Pro should open up the possibility for the tablet to be used with existing laptop USB-C hubs, according to The Verge 