TaoTronics are innovators with sound technology, including active noise cancelling headphones. Digital Journal has previously reviewed
headphones from the technology firm, and now we look at the latest offering from the company - the Soundsurge 55 product
.
Soundsurge 55 headphones, which come with a Sony digital noise cancellation chip.
The new headphones are described as 'Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones'. The headphones are of an over ear design and they have three active noise cancellation (ANC) modes. By hybrid noise-cancellation
, this refers to a type of active noise-cancellation: it relies on microphones to seek out ambient noises and then cancel them out. The process effectively reduces unwanted sound by the addition of a second sound specifically designed to cancel the first.
Hi-Fi Audio Soundstage: aptX coding delivers an immersive listening experience.
The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology built in. The headphone connected within a second or so to a sound source. The playtime, from fully-charged, is 30 hours.
The sound was rich and dynamic, with good stereo quality. They are also very comfortable to wear due to the headphone being designed with memory foam ear pads.
Digital Journalist Tim Sandle testing out the Soundsurge 55 headphones.
The noise cancelling mode, vital for those tasked with remote or home working (especially during the current coronavirus times
) was very effective. The one button feature will also block out most of the ambient noises produced by the airplane engines or from trains. The headphones are also effective when making calls, supported by a cVc 8.0 noise cancelling microphone.
The latest TaoTronics noise-cancelling headphones - Soundsurge 55.
The headphones for retail for
around £105 (U.K.) or $130 (U.S.).