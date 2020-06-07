Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology The company UAG who specialize in protective smartphone cases, has expanded its offerings to include backpacks and dopp kits. Digital Journal looks at the backpack as well as the smartphone case, both designed for rugged and protective use. An example of a backpack (or ruck sack) was sent to Digital Journal for review. The backpack has a 24-liter capacity, which is sufficient for most people who wish to go out-and-about over a weekend. There are nice touches with the design, including multiple compartments at different easy access points. UAG's new backpack is formed from weather-resistant materials. Tim Sandle The backpack is formed of a 'clamshell body' with foam-grip carrying handles, which makes the backpack easy to hold. The key selling point is with the backpack being waterproof and very rugged - it can be dropped and prodded while protecting the material inside. The underside of the rugged UAG backpack. Tim Sandle Putting the backpack on, there is the option of a chest strap. Overall, the ergonomics are good and the weight distribution is well-balanced. The overall design is of a functional and hard wearing backpack, suitable for any outdoor activity. The backpack Also examined are the company's range of hard-wearing smartphone cases. Two different designs for Samsung devices were also looked at. Close up of a UAG Pathfinder smartphone case, indicating the rugged design. Tim Sandle These phone cases have a smooth, light-weight feel and they are formed UAG's drop resistant tested smartphone cases. These ones are designed for the Samsung S20. Tim Sandle A good feature with the cases is that the design enables the device's access buttons to be reached very easily. In terms of the overall design, the case is good for outdoor use, having a non-slip grip which adds to its impact resistant core. This is the type of case that you can take on any outdoor exercise and be sure that either dropping the case or being out when there is a sudden deluge of rain, will not impact upon your smartphones functionality. The cases r The company Urban Armor Gear (URG) has previously been known for offering protection for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories. Following a period of being established in this market, UAG has applied its design approach in developing a new line of weather-proof and wear-resistant backpacks, dopp kits and sleeves made for everyday use and travel.An example of a backpack (or ruck sack) was sent to Digital Journal for review.The backpack has a 24-liter capacity, which is sufficient for most people who wish to go out-and-about over a weekend. There are nice touches with the design, including multiple compartments at different easy access points.The backpack is formed of a 'clamshell body' with foam-grip carrying handles, which makes the backpack easy to hold. The key selling point is with the backpack being waterproof and very rugged - it can be dropped and prodded while protecting the material inside.Putting the backpack on, there is the option of a chest strap. Overall, the ergonomics are good and the weight distribution is well-balanced. The overall design is of a functional and hard wearing backpack, suitable for any outdoor activity.The backpack retails for around $120 Also examined are the company's range of hard-wearing smartphone cases. Two different designs for Samsung devices were also looked at.These phone cases have a smooth, light-weight feel and they are formed from thermoplastic polyurethane . This plastic provides the case with a sleek look while also being rugged and tough. The plastic also has high abrasion resistance and high elasticity.A good feature with the cases is that the design enables the device's access buttons to be reached very easily. In terms of the overall design, the case is good for outdoor use, having a non-slip grip which adds to its impact resistant core. This is the type of case that you can take on any outdoor exercise and be sure that either dropping the case or being out when there is a sudden deluge of rain, will not impact upon your smartphones functionality.The cases r ange in color and pattern schemes (with more than enough variety to suit most tastes), as well as price. The majority of cases are between $30 and $40. More about Backpack, rucksack, Smartphone Backpack rucksack Smartphone