In the era of remote working, having a secondary or portable power supply is of great importance. A new charging product from RAVPower provides all the power a busy professional will need. The standard port is effective: and it provides fast-charging. Tim Sandle The power bank is an 80W device and it is used for the fast charging of a range of devices. A 30W PD port delivers a charge to USB-C devices. This is to the extent that a 12" MacBook will reach complete charge in around 2 hours. For other charging modes, the Quick Charge 3.0 port charges USB-A devices up to 18W. Aside from the MacBook, other devices that can be charged include drones, Nintendo Switch, GoPro, and camera batteries. In terms of recharge capability, once the device is powered it will hold sufficient charge to undertake around four charges of a smartphone (both iPhone and Android devices - Digital Journal's reviewer tested this out on a Samsung device). RAVPower's power bank kit. Tim Sandle The device has a premium feel to it (the exterior has a soft material finish), and the various buttons and features on the device are suitably located. and designed well. The power bank is recommended for the business professional. It is available via Amazon for $100 (£85). A second product from RAVpower, sent to Digital Journal for review, is the RAVPower USB C Charger. This charger has a 61W output. In terms of charging rate, it is possible to charge a 13" MacBook Pro to 100 percent in undertwo hours, and to charge iPhones faster than industry standard chargers. There is a light that glows blue when the charger is plugged in and it's a USB-C which is very useful. Tim Sandle What is useful about the charger is that it has built-in safeguards to protect against overcharging, overheating ad short circuiting. As part of the review, the charger was tested out using a Samsung S10 smartphone and the charging was effective and rapid. There was no sign of the charger overhearing; the wall charger feels dense and feels high quality. It is small and can fit in a pocket easily. The USB charger is also available from Amazon at $50 (£40). The new power bank from RAV Power comes in a compact design. The device feels solid and it comes in a carry-case. The power bank will stand upright or it can be positioned sideways, making it suitable for positioning on a desk or for carrying in a laptop bag. RavPopwer manufactures a range of charging tools, including power banks, car chargers, wall chargers, wireless chargers and replacement batteries.