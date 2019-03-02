Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology The Inateck 25L Travel Backpack provides a solid solution for carrying technology outside, affording a robust space to keep and carry laptops and other devices as well as affording a structure that prevents valuable equipment from damage. There are The Inateck Travel Carry On Business 15-15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack, full view. Tim Sandle The second feature is the structure. There are two main compartments, one of which is ideally designed for a laptop and the other provides a good fit for tablet. Outside of these technology needs, there are two secure change pockets, a toiletry bag x 1, and several other pockets for storing items. The third feature is that the bag is fairly lightweight and it is easy to carry. There are two carry handles at the top of the backpack, and one to the side, enabling the backpack to be carried in different orientations - as well as being used on the back. The backpack is also comfortable to carry. Inside the Inateck Travel Carry On Business 15-15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack. Tim Sandle The fourth feature is the one that will appeal to those who are sensitive about damage to their technology. The backpack is very durable, and fashioned from anti-abrasion, anti-scratch, and splash resistant materials. A free rain cover is also provided. Certainly the backpack could be dropped with there being a good chance that the technology contents would remain undamaged. The fifth and final feature to note is the anti-theft aspect. The backpack has a dual zipper design and the twin lock heads can be locked in the middle, providing a barrier to the belongings being snatched. The backpack on show with a laptop, to show the dimensions. Tim Sandle The backpack retails for around $50, and it is available worldwide, and its versatile and robust design make for a useful and high-quality product. The type of travel bag may not initially seem the most important choice when going out and about, but the wrong type of bag can lead to damaged technology, for both mobile devices and for laptops. The Inateck 25L Travel Backpack provides a robust solution, and the bag has been reviewed at Digital Journal. Inateck are a Germany-based company.There are a number of useful features with the travel bag that will appeal to business travelers and those who frequently need to take their technological equipment with them. The first feature is the large capacity. The dimensions of the backpack are 18.9 x 11.8 x 7 inches (or 48 x 30 x 18 centimeters). These sizes mean that the backpack is suitable for carrying onto an airplane. The size also means there is sufficient room for a 15.6” laptop and other items, like clothes, required for short-term travel.The second feature is the structure. There are two main compartments, one of which is ideally designed for a laptop and the other provides a good fit for tablet. Outside of these technology needs, there are two secure change pockets, a toiletry bag x 1, and several other pockets for storing items.The third feature is that the bag is fairly lightweight and it is easy to carry. There are two carry handles at the top of the backpack, and one to the side, enabling the backpack to be carried in different orientations - as well as being used on the back. The backpack is also comfortable to carry.The fourth feature is the one that will appeal to those who are sensitive about damage to their technology. The backpack is very durable, and fashioned from anti-abrasion, anti-scratch, and splash resistant materials. A free rain cover is also provided. Certainly the backpack could be dropped with there being a good chance that the technology contents would remain undamaged.The fifth and final feature to note is the anti-theft aspect. The backpack has a dual zipper design and the twin lock heads can be locked in the middle, providing a barrier to the belongings being snatched.The backpack retails for around $50, and it is available worldwide, and its versatile and robust design make for a useful and high-quality product. More about Inateck 25L Travel Backpack, Laptop, inateck More news from Inateck 25L Travel B... Laptop inateck