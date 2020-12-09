Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology To get through the drudgery of remote working listening to music often helps. Good quality sound also matters, and earbuds provide an effective The manufacturer has spent time on the design investment. The shape of the earbud is of an oval-fin configuration, in relation to the ear tips. This makes the earbud suitable for various sporting activities, avoiding the annoyance of the earbud falling out of the ear. The earbuds are also listed as being sweat proof and water proof. The Listening to music over the earbud, the sound was dynamic and there was no detection of external sound, making the earbuds capable of delivering a truly immersive experience. The sounds is delivered using dual 6.1mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers. If necessary, the earbuds can operate in single mode (either the left or the right bud playing while the other one is deactivated, something that is useful when remote working). Earbuds from EarFun. Tim Sandle Other technological features include advanced Bluetooth 5.2 which helps the in-ear device to maintain a stable connection. Moreover the working range is up to 49 feet from the source (such as smartphone). These functions are triggered through an intuitive touch control mechanism, which includes a useful all-in-one volume control (something that is lacking from other earbuds on the market). The earbuds also deliver 100ms low latency mode, which is said to improve video and gaming experiences (this particular functionality was not tested as part of the review). With the run-time performance, the earbuds provide around 32-hours of playtime. This is through 7 hours remotely charged and with 25 additional hours with the charging case. The time is reduced slightly when the noise cancelling function is turned on. The charging of the earbuds can occur either wirelessly or via USB-C charging. A fast charging capability can deliver 2 hours of operation, within 10 minutes. The earbuds typically retail at $59.99. A 20 percent discount is currently running with the code FREEPRO20, either via Box containing EarFun earbuds Tim Sandle EarFun additionally manufacture a product called EarFun Air Pro, which has 32-hour playtime: 9 hours with earbuds + 23 hours with the charging case. An additional feature is the ability to use an activate voice assistant such as Siri or Google Assistant.   The EarFun Free Pro is highly portable and it has the added advantage of being small and very light in weight (a single earbud weighs just 4.1 grams). The ear buds have a good noise cancelling ability, which Digital Journal was able to test out and the buds were found to be very effective. The noise cancelling range is up to 28dB. 