article imageReview: Nano Pods, new TWS Earbuds Special

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
A new product for those who enjoy listening to music or audio books has been launched called Nano Pods. These are true wireless earbuds with good sound quality, 25 hours playtime and Bluetooth 5.0 enabled.
The Nano Pods are presented as affordable true wireless (TWS) earbuds and they have been developed by UNICK, who are a company based in Walnut, U.S. The Nano Pods are currently being presented through a Indiegogo campaign.
The Nano Pods have been developed using graphene in order to enhance sound quality. Graphene is a remarkable material. It is a two-dimensional form of carbon that is incredibly strong, lightweight, conductive and transparent. It is one of the strongest and most versatile materials on Earth (for a recent round-up of graphene innovations see Digital Journal's review "The big graphene innovations you need to know about.)"
Opening the charging case containing the Nano Pods.
Tim Sandle
On receiving the Nano Pods, they are lightweight but robust. Ergonomically, the Nano Pods fit into the ear easily and are comfortable to wear. They should fit comfortably with every shape of ear.
The Nano Pods are easy to connect and the Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a solid wireless connection. Bluetooth wireless communication standard. It is commonly used for wireless headphones and other audio hardware. With the Nano Pods the range from source is a comfortable 10 meters.
Close up of a Nano Pod containing graphene technology.
Tim Sandle
Once fully charged the Nano Pods can run for 5 hours of play time off of a single charge. In addition, when they are used in conjunction with the patented charging case, 25 hours of total play time can be achieved.
Nano pod and the charging device that comes with a USB cable.
Tim Sandle
There is a simple touch control for music and phone calls, and the pods allow access to to voice control smart assistants. There is also a noise isolation function, which is useful for quieter times.
The charging case for the Nano Pods providing an effective means of charging up the ear pods.
Tim Sandle
In terms of affordability, the Nano Pods are available at $19 (although the price will rise once the initial campaign is over). This places the Nano Pods considerably below equivalent products from the likes of Apple of Bose. The Nano Pods are good value and produce a rich audio sound.
Nano Pod charger and USB cable.
Tim Sandle
