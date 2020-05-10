Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology HeimVision's new battery powered security camera allows the user to assess images, motion and sound both inside the home, or to keep an eye on events happening outside. The camera does not require any wires for its operation, running instead from rechargeable batteries (6000mAh). The camera is also compatible with solar power. The Heimvision HMD2 is a small, portable, wireless security camera. Tim Sandle The image display is clear, able to asses clearly the images of people and animals. The camera also features a night-vision mode (realized through a 1080P FHD Night Vision camera). The imaging technology is also activated via movement, through the use of a IR Motion Sensor. Overall, the optical system provides clear and crisp recordings. Digital Journal's test of the device included directing the camera through a downstairs window of a house towards the front door (a useful feature to assess who is coming to the front-door). The Heimvision HMD2 security camera positioned to view a front door. Tim Sandle The images of the front of the house are also clearly displayed on the app. The app enables images to be replayed, and the app can be configured to issue motion alerts. The following image was captured from the camera: Heimvision HMD2 is focused on a Digital Journalist's car. Tim Sandle The app displays a clear image, as shown here displayed on an iPad: Heimvision HMD2 security camera - small and portable. Tim Sandle If the device needs to be used outside, then the risk of water damage is minimized through the device being waterproof (with an Other useful features area a two-way audit function (which is useful if the device is to be used within a child's room). The device also has the optional functionality of an SD card to capture data or alternatively a subscription cloud storage service is available. The camera retails for HeimVision's camera is easy to set up and to operate, either by using a QR code or by linking the camera via home network using an app. the app is available on both Apple and Google for iOS and Android devices. The device is called Heimvision HMD2 and sample was sent to Digital Journal for review.The camera does not require any wires for its operation, running instead from rechargeable batteries (6000mAh). The camera is also compatible with solar power.The image display is clear, able to asses clearly the images of people and animals. The camera also features a night-vision mode (realized through a 1080P FHD Night Vision camera). The imaging technology is also activated via movement, through the use of a IR Motion Sensor. Overall, the optical system provides clear and crisp recordings.Digital Journal's test of the device included directing the camera through a downstairs window of a house towards the front door (a useful feature to assess who is coming to the front-door).The images of the front of the house are also clearly displayed on the app. The app enables images to be replayed, and the app can be configured to issue motion alerts. The following image was captured from the camera:The app displays a clear image, as shown here displayed on an iPad:If the device needs to be used outside, then the risk of water damage is minimized through the device being waterproof (with an IP65 rating ). The device comes with a magnetic mount to make the fitting on an outside wall relatively straightforward.Other useful features area a two-way audit function (which is useful if the device is to be used within a child's room). The device also has the optional functionality of an SD card to capture data or alternatively a subscription cloud storage service is available.The camera retails for around $70 More about HeimVision, Security camera, Camera, spy camera HeimVision Security camera Camera spy camera