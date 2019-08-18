Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Dash cams have advanced in recent years, in terms of image quality and with voice activation. The devices are being used by both businesses and the public on roads, for security and to assist with insurance claims. A new product from 70mai is reviewed. The new product from is the 'Smart Dash Cam Pro' (item number 1209100). The design is slim and unobtrusive, mounting high up and out of the way of the driver's line of sight (a good place is behind the rear view mirror). The most useful feature is voice control activation, such as being able to instruct the device to "Take Picture", where an instant image of the road ahead can be captured (with a quality up to 5-mega-pixels). Testing out the device, the camera boots up from rest in around 4-5 seconds. 70mai Smart Dash Cam Pro has automatic collision detection when parking. Tim Sandle The dash cam comes with a number of useful features. The device has 30 degrees field of vision, covering a wide vision range and the image quality delivers 1920 x 1080P high definition resolution, clear Perhaps the key feature is automatic collision detection when parking. This means is an accident occurs, the impact triggers the camera to start recording - something that will be very useful in insurance claims. The dash cam also has a WiFi connection which allows the user to initiate real-time to watching and recording, and this feature enables videos or images to be shared on popular social media. The camera can easily be taken down when the vehicle is parked, so that it is not on display to would-be thieves. The product was initially launched via a crowdfunding scheme Dash cams are on-board cameras that continuously record the view through a vehicle's front (or rear) windscreen. As well as video many devices will also take photographs. Many motorists are adopting dash cams for safety, and some people also select dash cams in order to drive their car insurance rates down. Dash cams are nominally legal to use in most countries. There are a variety of different products on the market. One product sent for review has been developed by 70mai.The new product from is the 'Smart Dash Cam Pro' (item number 1209100). The design is slim and unobtrusive, mounting high up and out of the way of the driver's line of sight (a good place is behind the rear view mirror). The most useful feature is voice control activation, such as being able to instruct the device to "Take Picture", where an instant image of the road ahead can be captured (with a quality up to 5-mega-pixels). Testing out the device, the camera boots up from rest in around 4-5 seconds.The dash cam comes with a number of useful features. The device has 30 degrees field of vision, covering a wide vision range and the image quality delivers 1920 x 1080P high definition resolution, clear full high definition recording. The high definition imaging is produced by a Sony IMX323 image sensor. The vision field can be adjusted through the use of a rotatable holder.Perhaps the key feature is automatic collision detection when parking. This means is an accident occurs, the impact triggers the camera to start recording - something that will be very useful in insurance claims.The dash cam also has a WiFi connection which allows the user to initiate real-time to watching and recording, and this feature enables videos or images to be shared on popular social media. The camera can easily be taken down when the vehicle is parked, so that it is not on display to would-be thieves.The product was initially launched via a crowdfunding scheme on Indiegogo . Following the successful funding round, it is now available on Amazon and from other e-commerce sites. The price is around $90. More about Dash cam, Video, Cars Dash cam Video Cars