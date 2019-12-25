Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology TaoTronics have teamed up with Elevoc, which is a partner with oneplus mobile phone for calling technology, to release a the first generation of TWS earbuds designed for a better call experience in the noisy environment. Unpacking the box - the new earbud kit. Tim Sandle The new earbuds are designed to provide the user with a better call experience in the noisy environment like open offices, pubs and airports. This is by virtue of AI chip from Elevoc. The earbuds enable clear music to be played. However, a key selling point is for the business user to make clear calls, especially when dodging traffic or on the commute. This is where the artificial intelligence noise reduction technology comes in, effectively blocking ambient noise by up to 90 percent and retaining up to 95 percent of the user's voice. Earbuds in the box - compact and easy to carry around. Tim Sandle The case open, with earbuds in side. The case acts as the charging base. Tim Sandle The earbuds come enabled with Bluetooth Version: V5.0, which offers a range of 15 meters (or 50 feet) away from the paired device. On testing the earbuds they paired with a Samsung device within a second or two. Another good function is the ability of the earbuds to switching technology. Here each earbud connects independently to the device The sound quality is good, with the earbuds being tested out on Diana Krall's Glad Rag Doll album. Here the sound was rich, smooth, and bass-y, when it needed to be. The dynamic sound is achived through mm PEEK + PU high fidelity dynamic drivers. Playback time is a very reasonable 8 hours (on a single full-charge). Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics TWS Headphones SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction Technology. Tim Sandle Ergonomically the earbuds are well-designed and secure, suitable for all-day wear. The 'earhook' design helps to maximize comfort, fit, and stability. Overall, the earbuds produce a good sound and voice control. They are portable, and comfortable to wear. The earbuds are available Digital Journal has previously reviewed earbuds from Taotronics - the SoundLiberty 77 Bluetooth Earbuds - which we found to offer excellent high-fidelity sound. Now the company has improved the in-ear listening experience further with SoundLiberty 79.The new earbuds are designed to provide the user with a better call experience in the noisy environment like open offices, pubs and airports. This is by virtue of AI chip from Elevoc. Elevoc provide machine hearing solutions for a deep learning-based speech enhancement and voice interaction technologies for smartphones and other devices.The earbuds enable clear music to be played. However, a key selling point is for the business user to make clear calls, especially when dodging traffic or on the commute. This is where the artificial intelligence noise reduction technology comes in, effectively blocking ambient noise by up to 90 percent and retaining up to 95 percent of the user's voice.The earbuds come enabled with Bluetooth Version: V5.0, which offers a range of 15 meters (or 50 feet) away from the paired device. On testing the earbuds they paired with a Samsung device within a second or two. Another good function is the ability of the earbuds to switching technology. Here each earbud connects independently to the deviceThe sound quality is good, with the earbuds being tested out on Diana Krall's Glad Rag Doll album. Here the sound was rich, smooth, and bass-y, when it needed to be. The dynamic sound is achived through mm PEEK + PU high fidelity dynamic drivers. Playback time is a very reasonable 8 hours (on a single full-charge).Ergonomically the earbuds are well-designed and secure, suitable for all-day wear. The 'earhook' design helps to maximize comfort, fit, and stability.Overall, the earbuds produce a good sound and voice control. They are portable, and comfortable to wear. The earbuds are available from Amazon and other outlets. More about earbuds, TaoTronics, Sound, Music earbuds TaoTronics Sound Music