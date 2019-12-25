Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: First generation of TWS earbuds Special

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Technology
TaoTronics have teamed up with Elevoc, which is a partner with oneplus mobile phone for calling technology, to release a the first generation of TWS earbuds designed for a better call experience in the noisy environment.
Digital Journal has previously reviewed earbuds from Taotronics - the SoundLiberty 77 Bluetooth Earbuds - which we found to offer excellent high-fidelity sound. Now the company has improved the in-ear listening experience further with SoundLiberty 79.
Unpacking the box - the new earbud kit.
Unpacking the box - the new earbud kit.
Tim Sandle
The new earbuds are designed to provide the user with a better call experience in the noisy environment like open offices, pubs and airports. This is by virtue of AI chip from Elevoc. Elevoc provide machine hearing solutions for a deep learning-based speech enhancement and voice interaction technologies for smartphones and other devices.
The earbuds enable clear music to be played. However, a key selling point is for the business user to make clear calls, especially when dodging traffic or on the commute. This is where the artificial intelligence noise reduction technology comes in, effectively blocking ambient noise by up to 90 percent and retaining up to 95 percent of the user's voice.
Earbuds in the box - compact and easy to carry around.
Earbuds in the box - compact and easy to carry around.
Tim Sandle
The case open with earbuds in side. The case acts as the charging base.
The case open, with earbuds in side. The case acts as the charging base.
Tim Sandle
The earbuds come enabled with Bluetooth Version: V5.0, which offers a range of 15 meters (or 50 feet) away from the paired device. On testing the earbuds they paired with a Samsung device within a second or two. Another good function is the ability of the earbuds to switching technology. Here each earbud connects independently to the device
The sound quality is good, with the earbuds being tested out on Diana Krall's Glad Rag Doll album. Here the sound was rich, smooth, and bass-y, when it needed to be. The dynamic sound is achived through mm PEEK + PU high fidelity dynamic drivers. Playback time is a very reasonable 8 hours (on a single full-charge).
Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics TWS Headphones SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction Technology.
Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics TWS Headphones SoundLiberty 79 Smart AI Noise Reduction Technology.
Tim Sandle
Ergonomically the earbuds are well-designed and secure, suitable for all-day wear. The 'earhook' design helps to maximize comfort, fit, and stability.
Overall, the earbuds produce a good sound and voice control. They are portable, and comfortable to wear. The earbuds are available from Amazon and other outlets.
More about earbuds, TaoTronics, Sound, Music
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Daughtry releases rock version of Sia's 'Alive,' simply fantastic Special
Review: Michael Easton delivers in General Hospital's 'Christmas Carol' Special
Op-Ed: Barry Manilow puts on the best Broadway concert of 2019
Emmy award-winning drama series 'The Bay' back with fifth season
Five reasons COP25 climate talks failed
India's protesters: a cross-section of society
Libya war leaves thousands homeless in Tripoli
Review: Baylee Littrell charms on breakthrough '770-Country' studio album Special
Cost of UK royals back in spotlight after Queen's year to forget
Iraqi city in turmoil after activist's death