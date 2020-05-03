Chotech have launched a new fast charging cable for an array of smart devices. This is the 'CHOETECH 100W USB Type C 6.6Ft Braided Fast Charging Cable 2 Pack
'. A sample was sent to Digital Journal to evaluate.
XCC-1002-GY CHOETECH 100W USB Type C 6.6Ft Braided Fast Charging Cable 2 Pack.
The new charging cable utilized USB-C technology
. Cables built to this standard are being increasingly adopted since they can carry significantly more power, and they are also able to charge larger devices like laptops and heavier-duty smartphones.
USB-C
(originally referred to as USB Type-C) is a 24-pin USB connector system. The technology differs to earlier variants in that it has a two-fold rotationally-symmetrical connector. Devices designed to operate USB4 (a USB transfer protocol standard) require USB-C connectors to enable power supply and data transfer. USB4
, a variant of the Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification, has been available since September 2019 (although few devices are yet available for this standard).
The cable supports 100W power delivery charging.
Choetech are based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and they manufacture a range of wireless chargers, USB cables and chargers, USB 3.0 and USB C PD connectivity devices.
In examining the new cable, it has a high-bend tolerance and is designed to be tangle-free. The cable nylon braided cable and it is housed in an aluminium-alloy case. The cable is far longer than many on the market, charges rapidly and it looks very makes durable.
The cable retails for around $16
.