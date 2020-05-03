Email
Review: Chotech delivers new super-fast USB-C charging cable

By Tim Sandle     21 mins ago in Technology
Charging devices remains one of the downsides of technology. However, this pain-point for technology users can be balanced through boots to the speed and flexibility of charging. A new cable from Chotech delivers these needs.
Chotech have launched a new fast charging cable for an array of smart devices. This is the 'CHOETECH 100W USB Type C 6.6Ft Braided Fast Charging Cable 2 Pack'. A sample was sent to Digital Journal to evaluate.
The new charging cable utilized USB-C technology. Cables built to this standard are being increasingly adopted since they can carry significantly more power, and they are also able to charge larger devices like laptops and heavier-duty smartphones.
USB-C (originally referred to as USB Type-C) is a 24-pin USB connector system. The technology differs to earlier variants in that it has a two-fold rotationally-symmetrical connector. Devices designed to operate USB4 (a USB transfer protocol standard) require USB-C connectors to enable power supply and data transfer. USB4, a variant of the Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification, has been available since September 2019 (although few devices are yet available for this standard).
Choetech are based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and they manufacture a range of wireless chargers, USB cables and chargers, USB 3.0 and USB C PD connectivity devices.
In examining the new cable, it has a high-bend tolerance and is designed to be tangle-free. The cable nylon braided cable and it is housed in an aluminium-alloy case. The cable is far longer than many on the market, charges rapidly and it looks very makes durable.
The cable retails for around $16.
