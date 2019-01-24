Special By By Tim Sandle 21 mins ago in Technology Consumer electronics company Choetech has launched a new USB adapter, the USB C Hub. The device is formed mostly from metal and it is fast and easy to use. The device is especially useful for hooking up multiple devices at once. The On opening the box, the design of the device is sleek, due to the metal (aluminium) finish. It is also hardy and the metal casing offers a degree of shock protection if the device is taken out and about. The CHOETECH USB adapter provides type C Power delivery for a range of devices. Tim Sandle The device has been engineered to be compatible with leading forms of technology such as the Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Air, the Samsung Note and the Huawei Mate 20. Here the USB-C port (Thunderbolt 3 compatible) provides the main functionality. In tests the connectivity was straightforward and rapid. This USB adapter works with USB-C port (Thunderbolt 3 compatible) with DP alternative mode, such as MacBook Pro 2017/2016, Huawei P20, MacBook . Tim Sandle The USB Type-C 3.0 hub adapter is designed to provide gives HDMI 4K@30HZ video output. There are two USB 3.0 ports and SD/TF card reader, which link up to the primary device through a single USB-C connection. This provides a degree of flexibility, enabling the user to connect different media. The device was tested using a laptop and a desktop computer, and the operation and connectivity was straightforward. Choetech's USB C Hub,USB C Adapter Multiport with 4K HDMI,USB 3.0,SD TF Card Reader. Tim Sandle In terms of other functionality, the 4K resolution @ 30 Hz HD allows the user to mirror the screen of a USB-C laptop to an HDMI enabled screen of television, which is a more than adequate image resolution for most uses. This is made possible through the USB 3.0 default protocol being configured Choetech are based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and they manufacture a range of wireless chargers, USB cables and chargers, USB 3.0 and USB C PD connectivity devices, and other technology support applications for businesses and the home user. As an example of the company's product range, Digital Journal has previously reviewed Choetech's super-fast wireless charger The new device is a USB C Hub, USB C Adapter Multiport with 4K HDMI,USB 3.0,SD TF Card Reader. The device was sent to Digital Journal for review. The key feature with the device is the ability to turn a single USB C port ( 24-pin USB connector system) into 5 ports with one connection.On opening the box, the design of the device is sleek, due to the metal (aluminium) finish. It is also hardy and the metal casing offers a degree of shock protection if the device is taken out and about.The device has been engineered to be compatible with leading forms of technology such as the Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Air, the Samsung Note and the Huawei Mate 20. Here the USB-C port (Thunderbolt 3 compatible) provides the main functionality. In tests the connectivity was straightforward and rapid.The USB Type-C 3.0 hub adapter is designed to provide gives HDMI 4K@30HZ video output. There are two USB 3.0 ports and SD/TF card reader, which link up to the primary device through a single USB-C connection. This provides a degree of flexibility, enabling the user to connect different media. The device was tested using a laptop and a desktop computer, and the operation and connectivity was straightforward.In terms of other functionality, the 4K resolution @ 30 Hz HD allows the user to mirror the screen of a USB-C laptop to an HDMI enabled screen of television, which is a more than adequate image resolution for most uses. This is made possible through the USB 3.0 default protocol being configured with the USB-C connector . Images appear clear and stable. This means the user can connect their laptop to a television, insert a memory card from camera into the device and see the images with the same clarity as if they were viewed from the laptop. With data speed, the to USB A 3.0 ports can transfer data simultaneously, with a data transfer speed of close to 5 Gbps. More about choetech, Usb, Card reader More news from choetech Usb Card reader