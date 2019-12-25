Email
Review: Choetech's T316 4 in 1 charging device for Apple products

By Tim Sandle
Chotech has launched a new multi-functional charging dock for Apple devices, designed with four charging areas enabling different devices to be charged simultaneously.
As well as having charging capability, the T316 charger also works as a holder allowing the user to display their Apple watch and smartphone, allowing the products to be viewed and used as the recharge. This is a key point in relation to the charger, offering something that many other fast chargers do not.
CHOETECH multi-charger box with all of the components included.
The T316 charger is an inductive, wireless Qi charging station for Qi-enabled phones. Qi is an open interface standard that defines wireless power transfer using inductive charging over distances of up to 4 cm (1.6 inches), developed by the Wireless Power Consortium.
Inside the box - the multi-charger complete with power cable.
The T316 device consists of a docking station and stand for anApple Watch Series 4/3/2/1. In addition there is a Lightning cable connection for Apple Airpods Series 2/1 or a second iPhone plus a USB cable connection to charge a fourth device. the charging time is not affected, irrespective of how many devices are charged at any time point.
Charger phone charging side (CHOETECH s new multi-charger).
Charger, phone charging side (CHOETECH's new multi-charger).
In terms of charging times, there is 7.5W fast charging for iPhone Xs/ Xs Max/ XR/ X/ 8/ 8 Plus, which is fast enough to bring the phone up to full power within a few hours. With the overall appearance, the charger is very slimline and looks very stylish.
The multicharger collects iPhone Apple Watch and other supporting devices in one dock
The Chotech T316 multi-charger product is available from Amazon and other outlets.
