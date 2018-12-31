Recent editions of smartphones from Apple and Samsung support wireless charging. A new wireless charger from Choetech provides very fast charging for two devices at the same time.
With wireless charging users no longer need to plug a cable into their smartphone to charge it. Simply placing it face up on a tabletop is sufficient to start charging up a Qi equipped smartphone battery. The types of devices that have this capability include the Apple iPhone: 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS MAX; Samsung Galaxy: Note 9, S9, S9+, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge; and the Sony: Xperia XZ3. Wireless charging is just as fast as using conventional chargers.
While there are different competing standards for wireless charging, the most popular is Qi (pronounced ‘chee’), which has been supported by all of the major companies. This is the technology that a new charging device, from China-based Choetech, supports, which Digital Journal has had the opportunity to review.
The device is the T535-S Dual Fast Wireless Charger, and it features two Qi-compatible charging mats, having the ability of charging two smartphones simultaneously at up to 20W output. This means the charger supports both Apple Fast Charge 7.5W and Samsung Fast Charge 10W. If you own phones from two different manufacturers, both can be charged at the same time.
Close up look at the T535-S PowerDual 5 Coils Fast Wireless Charger.
One good feature are the built-in 5 coils, which provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency. This means there is no need to move the smartphone to be charged into a better charging position (the manufacturer refers to this as 360°charging). mall square light illuminates blue when the 5 coils is charging a device.
The dual wireless charging pad has USB Type-C input to support up to high-speed input for fast wireless charging.
The T535-S PowerDual 5 Coils Fast Wireless Charger with instruction booklet.
The charger has an anti-slip PU leather surface, which prevents the smartphone from sliding as it is being charged. The unit is also of lightweight and easy to carry around. The device is sleek, and looks the part.
The T535-S PowerDual 5 Coils Fast Wireless Charger connected to a computer via USB.
The T535-S Dual Fast Wireless Charger costs $39.99 from Amazon and other retailers. The device is worth buying - it charges rapidly, matches those of more highly-priced brands from smartphone manufacturers, and the two-phone charging feature is a plus.
Alternative view of the T535-S PowerDual 5 Coils Fast Wireless Charger box.