Consumer electronics company Choetech has launched a new set of charging and connectivity products, including a rapid a wireless changer for smartphones. The each of the products, sent for review, are tested out.

The Choetech's Wireless Charger / Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Stand, shown charging a Samsung smartphone. Tim Sandle

The T520 QI Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand is designed for the Samsung Galaxy S9 S9 Plus Note 8 S8 Plus S8+ S8 S7 (up 10 10W); and as a standard charge for iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus (up to 7.5W).

The charger works fairly rapidly (around 2 hours for a device starting with zero power), blue light flashes briefly when the charger is first plugged in and then on steady while the device is being charged. Once charged the light is extinguished. The changer has been designed to reduce the radiation and overheating risks associated with wireless charging. There is a multi protection system against over-charging, over-voltage, over temperature and over-current. While charging the smartphone can be used, for watching movies, texting messages, or for making phone calls hands-free.

The A Mini Display Port to HDMI Passive Cable from Choetech. Tim Sandle

The Thunderbolt-3 passive cable is designed for charging devices over a distance of 2.3 feet/0.7 meters. Passive cables feature around 20 Gbps connectivity. Thunderbolt is an interconnect technology developed by Intel in cooperation with Apple, combining PCI Express and DisplayPort into a single connection. This enables a combination of peripherals to be connected ('daisy-chained'), such as storage devices and monitors.

The Choetech cable has been designed to deliver both digital audio and 4K video signal. This enables the user to stream high quality content from your computer screen to the big screen. In a test, the cable worked very well, achieving the same quality on a television as appeared on a laptop screen.

The Choetech Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger, 18W USB C Charger for smartphones. Tim Sandle

The QC 3.0 fast charger is a power adapter also works with Samsung and Apple products. The power adapter adapter enables the user to charge their phone up to four-times faster, when compared with standard chargers. In theory, a QC 3.0 compatible smartphone can reach a charge of up to 80 percent in just 35 minutes. When put to the test, this time was close to being achieved for a Samsung device.

A useful design aspect with the QC 3.0 fast charger is not only its speed but also its size; the charger power adapter fits easily into most pockets, which is very useful for travel.

Each of the products is available from Amazon and other retailers.