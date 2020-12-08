Special By By Tim Sandle 59 mins ago in Technology A new super-fast charger from Chotech offers a more compact design, due to the incorporation of gallium nitride. We take a look at the device features, along with a new charging cable. The device is a 2-45W Port USB C Charger with a power delivery for a 96W MacBook Pro, MacBook. Other devices that can rapidly charged include the iPad Air, Dell XPS, iPad Pro, and the iPhone 12Pro Max/XS. When selecting a charger, there are three 'Ps' to consider. These are: Price, power, and portability. The Choetech delivers on all three. Testing out the device, a smartphone was rapidly and easily charged within a few hours. CHOETECH PD100W Charger GaN, 2-45W Port USB C Charger. Tim Sandle Central to the capabilities of the device is the GaN technology. The device is one of the first two-port chargers on the market to be made with gallium nitride (GAN), which is more compact than silicon. Gallium nitride is a type of semiconductor, and one that has commonly been used in blue light-emitting diodes for several decades. The compound is a very hard material and it possesses a CHOETECH PD100W Charger GaN, 2-45W Port USB C Charger. Tim Sandle The compactness of the device is clear in terms of the size. By having a much more compact body, the charger is 30 percent smaller than the equivalent 87w Apple OEM MacBook charger and with other USB C PD chargers that rate for a similar power level of 60W. The charger CHOETECH 1.8M 100W 20V/5A USB C to USB C Cable,Braided Power Delivery USB C Fast Charging Cable. Tim Sandle Also available from Choetech are USB C to USB C braided power delivery cables. These are robust, flexible cables with a good length and they work well in conjunction with the charger, to assist with rapid charging. The nylon braided exterior and woven texture mean that the cables can be handled in almost any setting, and they are apparently resistant to being chewed by a dog. The cables are Choetech have launched a new fast charger in time for the Christmas period. This is the PD100W Charger GaN. The device has been designed for effective power delivery. One of the devices was sent to Digital Journal for review.The device is a 2-45W Port USB C Charger with a power delivery for a 96W MacBook Pro, MacBook. Other devices that can rapidly charged include the iPad Air, Dell XPS, iPad Pro, and the iPhone 12Pro Max/XS.When selecting a charger, there are three 'Ps' to consider. These are: Price, power, and portability. The Choetech delivers on all three. Testing out the device, a smartphone was rapidly and easily charged within a few hours.Central to the capabilities of the device is the GaN technology. The device is one of the first two-port chargers on the market to be made with gallium nitride (GAN), which is more compact than silicon. Gallium nitride is a type of semiconductor, and one that has commonly been used in blue light-emitting diodes for several decades. The compound is a very hard material and it possesses a Wurtzite crystal structure (a hexagonal crystal system). The material properties include being able to operate at higher temperature limits, possessing high power handling capabilities, and having some one thousand times the electron mobility versus silicon The compactness of the device is clear in terms of the size. By having a much more compact body, the charger is 30 percent smaller than the equivalent 87w Apple OEM MacBook charger and with other USB C PD chargers that rate for a similar power level of 60W.The charger is available from Amazon , and it retails for around $45 (£35).Also available from Choetech are USB C to USB C braided power delivery cables. These are robust, flexible cables with a good length and they work well in conjunction with the charger, to assist with rapid charging. The nylon braided exterior and woven texture mean that the cables can be handled in almost any setting, and they are apparently resistant to being chewed by a dog. The cables are also available from Amazon , within the $10 (£8.99) price range. More about choetech, Charging, Power choetech Charging Power