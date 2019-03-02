Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Technology The latest earbuds of BlitzWolf, with creative touch control and 2600mAh charging box, provide for an impressive audio experience and they have a good operating run time. Digital Journal evaluates the new product. The key features of the earbuds are that they operate by easy touch control and they automatically on or off mode with one touch. The sound quality is very good, and when tested out the earbuds rendered an efficient physical noise reduction as well as an impressive high-stereo sound. A further useful feature is that the 2600mAh charging box can be an emergency power base, giving the earbuds a boost away from mains power. The full kit for the great sounding and comfortably fitting earphones. Tim Sandle The in-ear design keeps secure and not easy to fall down, which is good for running and exercising. The sound quality, when tested, was very good and very clear. The buds are lightweight and appear to be robust. BlitzWolf Wireless Earbuds, 2600mAh earbuds in a woman's ear. Tim Sandle The earbuds are Bluetooth 5.0 equipped and they are compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices, including iPhone, iPad, iTouch, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oneplus, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The earbuds have an impressive operating time, with an audio playback time of up to three hours and a similar operating time for calls. The total stand-by time is around 77 hours. The charging time is around one hour for the earbuds and up to three hours for the charging case. The charging box also doubles up as an emergency charger for a smartphone. When the earbuds are charging they display a green light. Blitzwolf BW-FYE1 earbuds in charging mode. Tim Sandle When paring they flash green and blue alternately. Blue light indicates that the power is on and the earbuds are operational. Blitzwolf earbuds ready charged, with a blue light. Tim Sandle The Blitzwolf is a technology startup company, which has been operating since 2015. The company has a strong focus on audio devices, from soundbars to earphones. A new product from the company is the BW-FYE3 Bluetooth V5.0 Rechargeable True Wireless Earbuds, which come with 2600mAh Power Charger. Digital Journal has assessed the product.The key features of the earbuds are that they operate by easy touch control and they automatically on or off mode with one touch. The sound quality is very good, and when tested out the earbuds rendered an efficient physical noise reduction as well as an impressive high-stereo sound. A further useful feature is that the 2600mAh charging box can be an emergency power base, giving the earbuds a boost away from mains power.The in-ear design keeps secure and not easy to fall down, which is good for running and exercising. The sound quality, when tested, was very good and very clear. The buds are lightweight and appear to be robust.The earbuds are Bluetooth 5.0 equipped and they are compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices, including iPhone, iPad, iTouch, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oneplus, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.The earbuds have an impressive operating time, with an audio playback time of up to three hours and a similar operating time for calls. The total stand-by time is around 77 hours. The charging time is around one hour for the earbuds and up to three hours for the charging case. The charging box also doubles up as an emergency charger for a smartphone.When the earbuds are charging they display a green light.When paring they flash green and blue alternately. Blue light indicates that the power is on and the earbuds are operational.The earbuds are also IPX6 waterproof , making them suitable for wearing in the rain as well as during most other types of weather. The earbuds retail for around $50. More about earbuds, wireless earbuds, wireless earphones, Earphones earbuds wireless earbuds wireless earphones Earphones