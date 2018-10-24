Special By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Technology A new air purifier promises to remove a range of allergens from the home or office environment. Added features include near silent operating and a range of different light colors. The device works by drawing in air by air convection. Microorganisms in the air are destroyed though a heating process (subject to temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius / 400 degrees Fahrenheit). This temperature is sufficient to destroy both vegetative cells and spores, depending on the contact time. The purified air is then cooled down to ambient, and released back into the room environment. The destruction of microorganisms makes the device different to other air filters which use High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. HEPA filters entrap microorganisms but thy do not destroy them. Airfree P80 Filterless Air Purifier. The natural Airfree uses heated air to destroy airborne mould, bacteria, viruses, dust mites, and pollen allergens. Tim Sandle The claim that the AirFree 'sterilizes' the air is a matter of perspective. It will remove microorganisms in the air drawn in, but the air in the room itself cannot be regarded as 'sterile'. Sterility is a probabilistic concept that cannot be demonstrated, only discussed in terms of a reduction of a known microbial challenge. However, The device works by drawing air into its patented incineration chamber where inside the tiny ducts of the ceramic core , up to 99.99% of micro-organisms are incinerated. Tim Sandle As well as bacteria, the device is designed to reduce viruses, dust, fungi, pollen and dust mites. Reducing these to a lower level will assist those who are prone to a range of allergies and create a healthier environment. The device also comes with a soft blue light, and can serve as a night light: The entire air purification process is completely silent and requires no maintenance. Tim Sandle The air purifier is easy to use - it simply needs to plugged in - and it is lightweight. The device makes little sound and after a period of time the air feels 'fresher'. The manufacturer recommends operating the device continuously for 21 days or more in order to obtain the best results. For those who suffer from allergies, such as to dust, or from seasonal complications, such as from pollen, the AirFree products can make a difference. The air purifier is the AirFree , and it comes as a light weight plastic unit, available in white or black, depending upon the model. The model examined for this review was the AirFree Iris 80. A key difference with the range of models in the area of the room to be treated, which can be checked and assessed in terms of square meters. The P80 air purifier model is recommended for rooms up to 32 square meters, which is in relation to the amount of air drawn into the unit and the quantity of air that is expelled.The device works by drawing in air by air convection. Microorganisms in the air are destroyed though a heating process (subject to temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius / 400 degrees Fahrenheit). This temperature is sufficient to destroy both vegetative cells and spores, depending on the contact time. The purified air is then cooled down to ambient, and released back into the room environment. The destruction of microorganisms makes the device different to other air filters which use High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. HEPA filters entrap microorganisms but thy do not destroy them.The claim that the AirFree 'sterilizes' the air is a matter of perspective. It will remove microorganisms in the air drawn in, but the air in the room itself cannot be regarded as 'sterile'. Sterility is a probabilistic concept that cannot be demonstrated, only discussed in terms of a reduction of a known microbial challenge. However, data for the manufacturer is available on the website which shows marked reductions in microbial populations , albeit across studies using different culture media and incubation times.As well as bacteria, the device is designed to reduce viruses, dust, fungi, pollen and dust mites. Reducing these to a lower level will assist those who are prone to a range of allergies and create a healthier environment.The device also comes with a soft blue light, and can serve as a night light:The air purifier is easy to use - it simply needs to plugged in - and it is lightweight. The device makes little sound and after a period of time the air feels 'fresher'. The manufacturer recommends operating the device continuously for 21 days or more in order to obtain the best results. For those who suffer from allergies, such as to dust, or from seasonal complications, such as from pollen, the AirFree products can make a difference. More about air purifier, AirFree, Allergens, Microbes More news from air purifier AirFree Allergens Microbes