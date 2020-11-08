As Digital Journal reported earlier
, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alter to the U.S. healthcare system. This is based on "credible information" that hackers were targeting the healthcare sector using malware, especially ransomware.
This news follows on from Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., being hit by a ransomware attack in September 2020 (a news story also reported by Digital Journal
).
Ransomware
is one of the fastest growing forms of cybercrime. The malicious code is designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid. Ransomware, as a type of malware, is often spread through phishing emails, of the type designed to bait the receiver into opening them and clicking on suspect links.
Commenting on the matter for Digital Journal is Jeff Brown, Open Systems CEO.
According to Brown: "The National Law Review reports that ransomware attacks will occur every 11 seconds in 2021 at a cost of $20 billion. And the Digital Defense Report released last month said that ransomware was the most common reason behind Microsoft’s incident response engagements from October 2019 through July 2020.”
Brown moves on to discuss the challenges, noting: "It’s extremely difficult for businesses – most of which are not cybersecurity experts – to address ransomware and other cyberthreats, which continue to grow in sophistication. Most organizations struggle to find the cybersecurity talent they need, which makes it extremely challenging for them to contain the deluge of cyberattacks coming their way."
To address ransomware, Brown advises: “Enterprises should choose an experienced and proven MDR service provider, rather than one of the startups just entering the MDR field.”