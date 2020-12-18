Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology This year has been a tough one for cybersecurity professionals, both emotionally and in terms of the wave of attack on business systems. The end-of-year respite will brief, and professionals need to get up to speed with new challenges. Digital Journal: What has been the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the cybersecurity sector? Josh Bregman: 2020 has been incredibly stressful. Organizations should therefore look to put people first in 2021. Cybersecurity teams are especially stressed. They’ve been tasked with securing a changing environment where more people than ever before are working remotely. They’ve also faced new threats as cyber criminals have looked to take advantage of the pandemic: whether through phishing attacks or exploiting weaknesses in corporate infrastructure. Being proactive, encouraging good cyber hygiene and executing a well thought out cyber program will go a long way towards promoting a peaceful and productive 2021, not least because it will build resiliency. DJ: Going forward, how should cybersecurity teams respond and what do they need to focus on? Bregman: My advice for security teams in 2021 is to take a thoughtful and risk based view. Not every company can afford all the latest tools and solutions and undoubtedly security teams will be being asked to do more with less. By using frameworks and guidance such as NIST CSF and CMMC, you will be able to measure where you are and where you need to go. Often this means starting with the basics, building a strong security foundation and understanding what you have and what you can’t afford to lose. Using technology such as AI can also work well for security teams. It allows you to work smarter and let the machine grind through rudimentary tasks, while you can focus on high value work. The key to a productive and happy workforce in 2021 will be being empathetic and supportive to employees working in unfamiliar and dynamic environments, particularly as we are likely to move back to the office. DJ: What should be the technological focal points? Bregman:Technically in 2021 we will continue to shift to the cloud. Physical networks will dissolve and focusing on what people are doing on the network will become more and more important. Close attention needs to be paid to anomalous login activity over all channels, including VPNs and SaaS applications like Office 365. Privileged and admin accounts should be closely monitored. Protecting critical assets in the data centre will also be hugely important in 2021. Ultimately, this will allow us to move towards a zero trust future and empower those working on the front-line of cyber security for a better 2021. 