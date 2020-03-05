Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology According to David Chen accurate people counting, with the ability to map foot traffic patterns, will provide a better visual of the overall customer behaviour. Chen outlines the technology in an interview with Digital Journal. Digital Journal: What is people counting used for? David Chen: Retail analytics and data traffic research is critical for any business, but most importantly for businesses with a brick-and-mortar presence. These brick-and-mortar stores experience random foot traffic, and it’s helpful to use people tracking to see the bigger picture of what is going on in their business. The same analytics are needed whether it’s a large shopping center, gas station, museum or even a restaurant. The data gathered by people counting and motion tracking will provide business owners with a detailed analysis of what inventory is selling best, and how people shop at their store. For example, a real-time people counting application can count the number of people entering or exiting your business, which counter they stopped by and even how much time they spend at a shelf. With this information, a business owner can easily understand their peak traffic time, along with their most eye-catching marketing in order to better manage their business. DJ: How accurate are conventional methods for people counting? Chen: Accuracy with current technology is next to impossible. Conventional methods cannot provide accurate data with dense crowds, and cannot determine the difference between an adult and a child. In order to get accurate data for motion tracking, depth sensors are critically needed everywhere. DJ: How can 3D technology improve accuracy? Chen: People counting with 3D technology is the latest and most accurate way to improve results. Based on research, 3D technology provides higher precision and increased counting accuracy by 5 to8 percent. In addition, with depth calculations, developers can provide more function based on people counting. For example, motion tracking can provide the height of each person, and from with those statistics, retailers can count the number of children and adults separately. DJ: What marks out Orbbec technology as different to other systems? Chen: Orbbec has the widest range of products that work for different applications. The different versions provide developers the freedom to fine-tune their needs with short range, long range and high-resolution RGB camera options. DJ: How can retail best use 3D technology? Chen: 3D cameras provide enhanced accuracy and efficiency for Facial Recognition, People Counting, Shelf Analysis, Inventory Monitoring and Interactive Showcases. Orbbec 3D cameras assist with data analysis and forecasting trends for retail settings. Also: Facial Recognition: Enhanced security for the shopping experience along with the ability to recognize customers for loyalty programs, distinguishes under-age buyers and enables payment without cash or credit cards. Shelf Analysis: Accurate on-shelf availability and replenishment tracking for how many people stop in front of shelves and the duration of time spent. Inventory Monitoring: Improves product tracking between best sellers and seasonal items, minimizes visual inspection and provides stock inventory control. Interactive Showcase: Demonstrates to consumers with products in 3D displays and using interactive touch screen windows, kiosks and virtual dressing rooms. Fast Check out: No need to barcode merchandise. Customers can check out more than one item at once, saving time especially in cafeterias or sports arenas. DJ: Where else can 3D technology develop? The different versions provide developers the freedom to fine-tune their needs with short range, long range and high-resolution RGB camera options.3D cameras provide enhanced accuracy and efficiency for Facial Recognition, People Counting, Shelf Analysis, Inventory Monitoring and Interactive Showcases. Orbbec 3D cameras assist with data analysis and forecasting trends for retail settings.We can say everywhere from robotics, automation, smart home tech and healthcare, to 3D scanning, VR-MR and mobile devices. 3D cameras already permeate our daily lives and can be designed into a wide range of products to make our lives more enjoyable. We believe 3D cameras will be the new baseline for what people expect out of their computing devices.