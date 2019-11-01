The new method, from ETH Zurich
, allows playing back music containing the data with a speaker without users noticing the embedded data channel. Using a microphone and an algorithm, the data can be recovered from the recording. Based on experiments so far, the bit error ratios are of less than 10 percent (depending on the environment).
As to what use this data transmission would serve, according to one of the researchers Simon Tanner
: "This would be handy in a hotel room since guests would get access to the hotel Wi-Fi without having to enter a password on their device." While it had been previously established that data could be sent using this form, the researchers were keen to develop a process where there was no impact on listening pleasure.
The process was achieved by inserting new notes and attaching data to quieter notes (falling within the frequency range 9.8-10 kHz) and by making use of the harmonics so that the additional notes could not be discerned buy the listener. As deeper notes play, the listener does not appear to notice the quieter notes (according to several tests run using human subjects).
Some sound samples containing data have been posted by the scientists on their research site
. The audio clips contains a number performed by the a performance by the ETH Big Band. Within the music, noticed by the listener, data has been embedded at a rate of 300 bits per second (or 30 letters per second). The data is the research brief relating to the project. No one tuning into this will be able to translate the data just yet, as the researchers have not yet made the decoder publicly available.
The research was presented to the 44th IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech and Signal Processing
(ICASSP), which took place in the U.K. during 2019. A white paper has also been produced, titled "Imperceptible audio communication
."