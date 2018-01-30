Publicis Groupe partners with Microsoft to build new AI platform

Called Marcel
, Publicis Groupe intends the AI-powered network to achieve three main aims. Together, these will deliver considerable efficiency improvements to the company's internal operations. Publicis Groupe currently employs over 80,000 people who will use the new platform to connect with each other and organise information.
Marcel will curate Publicis Groupe's collective knowledge acquired through its business operations. This information will then be available to employees, allowing workers to access all the insights
harvested by the company. A worker looking for info in one business might be shown an insight that was originally created in another operation. If it's relevant to the task, Marcel will still present the data to the employee.
Marcel will also make individual connections between all 80,000 Publicis Groupe staff. This is intended to let employees access relevant support resources as and when they need them. As soon as a staff member encounters a problem, they could use Marcel to find an employee capable of providing immediate assistance.
The platform is a sizeable initiative that Publicis Groupe believes will transform the way it operates. The design of the system is already being completed, ready for Microsoft to implement using its cloud resources and AI capabilities
. Marcel will run on Microsoft's Azure cloud network with integrations into Office 365 for business insights.
"Marcel is a crucial step in Publicis Groupe's commitment to radically change our industry, for the good of our clients and our people," said Arthur Sadoun
, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. "It's why we're thrilled to be able to draw on Microsoft's ground-breaking talent, capabilities and resources in artificial intelligence, to build the platform of the future, today."
Publicis Groupe has been preparing Marcel's architecture for several months. It first unveiled the
platform last year while it was still in the design phase. The appointment of Microsoft as the project's technical partner means Publicis Groupe is now progressing towards the introduction of Marcel to its employees and clients.
The finished solution will be developed over the next few months. Publicis Groupe and Microsoft will present it at the Viva Technology show in Paris in May.