Publicis Groupe partners with Microsoft to build new AI platform

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePublicis Groupe partners with Microsoft to build new AI platform

Listen | Print
By James Walker     4 hours ago in Technology
Publicis Groupe has announced it's partnering with Microsoft to create a "disruptive" AI platform to digitally transform its operations. The organisation will define the platform's architecture, with Microsoft then providing the tech to build it.
Called Marcel, Publicis Groupe intends the AI-powered network to achieve three main aims. Together, these will deliver considerable efficiency improvements to the company's internal operations. Publicis Groupe currently employs over 80,000 people who will use the new platform to connect with each other and organise information.
Marcel will curate Publicis Groupe's collective knowledge acquired through its business operations. This information will then be available to employees, allowing workers to access all the insights harvested by the company. A worker looking for info in one business might be shown an insight that was originally created in another operation. If it's relevant to the task, Marcel will still present the data to the employee.
Marcel will also make individual connections between all 80,000 Publicis Groupe staff. This is intended to let employees access relevant support resources as and when they need them. As soon as a staff member encounters a problem, they could use Marcel to find an employee capable of providing immediate assistance.
READ NEXT: Microsoft Teams gets new app integrations in biggest ever update
The platform is a sizeable initiative that Publicis Groupe believes will transform the way it operates. The design of the system is already being completed, ready for Microsoft to implement using its cloud resources and AI capabilities. Marcel will run on Microsoft's Azure cloud network with integrations into Office 365 for business insights.
"Marcel is a crucial step in Publicis Groupe's commitment to radically change our industry, for the good of our clients and our people," said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. "It's why we're thrilled to be able to draw on Microsoft's ground-breaking talent, capabilities and resources in artificial intelligence, to build the platform of the future, today."
Publicis Groupe has been preparing Marcel's architecture for several months. It first unveiled the platform last year while it was still in the design phase. The appointment of Microsoft as the project's technical partner means Publicis Groupe is now progressing towards the introduction of Marcel to its employees and clients.
The finished solution will be developed over the next few months. Publicis Groupe and Microsoft will present it at the Viva Technology show in Paris in May.
More about Microsoft, Artificial intelligence, Ai, machine learning, Cloud
 
Latest News
Top News
Toronto's once hot housing market experiencing 'big chill'
Amazon, Berkshire, JP Morgan join forces to tackle health care
Dirty dancing, not porn: foreigners deny Cambodia charges
Publicis Groupe partners with Microsoft to build new AI platform
VW suspends chief lobbyist over emission tests on monkeys
US threatens new sanctions as Russia laughs off Putin list
Kenya opposition leader Odinga has himself sworn in as 'president'
Cooking for the 'resistance': Kurds make meals for the front
BMW invests in low temperature batteries
Microsoft Teams gets new app integrations in biggest ever update