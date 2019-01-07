By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Technology The emergence of innovations such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and the Internet of Things is changing the way we do business, and it has caught up with the real estate industry. There's a word for this kind of real estate technology. It's called "proptech," a technology developed specifically for the property market. Proptech brings together multiple different facets of the industry from planning and construction to the sale of a property. Proptech platforms allow Realtors to remotely show presentation slides, but this is just one small part of what can be done with this technology. The platform also includes online services that transfer digitized documents to the cloud (which can then be digitally signed) and allow access to regulations pertaining to a particular property. it would be good to know if the property you planned on buying lies in a flood plain. Broo006 How proptech works Devin Tu is the To show Tu went on to say the client almost got stuck with a $10 million piece of property he would not have been able to develop. The area remains a parking lot today. Regarding the developing trend of proptech, Tu notes that the recent growth of the property industry has come about because of necessity. There's a shortage of land and competition is increasing, forcing realtors and clients to make quick decisions. Housing development in New York. Frank Magliocco, a partner at PwC Canada who specializes in the housing market, told Mortgage Broker News that the real estate industry has been historically slow to embrace new technology. "I think what you're going to see now is a fairly significant ramp up in embracing that technology once it becomes more mainstream," said Magliocco. "It'll be increasingly important to remain and be competitive in the marketplace. Once you see these technologies prove out, you'll see more and more adoption." It looks like Canada is going to end up as one of the next major regions for property technology innovation. Besides MapYourProperty, several large Canadian organizations have made announcements of their move into the PropTech space, including Toronto-based Colliers International and Brookfield. "It'll be increasingly important to remain and be competitive in the marketplace. Once you see these technologies prove out, you'll see more and more adoption." It looks like Canada is going to end up as one of the next major regions for property technology innovation. Besides MapYourProperty, several large Canadian organizations have made announcements of their move into the PropTech space, including Toronto-based Colliers International and Brookfield.