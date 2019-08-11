Porsche's first all-electric car the Taycan

By By Ken Hanly 44 mins ago in Technology Porsche started talking about it first all-electric car, the Taycan, almost four years ago, and a lot has been learned about the car since then. Two remaining questions are now solved about what the car actually looks like and how it performs. Jonny Smith puts the Porsche to the test Smith has made many videos on the Fully Charged You Tube channel but he is known for taking a tiny 1970's UK commuter car and turning it into the world's quickest street legal electric vehicle Taycan has impressive acceleration Smith was delighted by the speed of the Taycan. Some Tesla's may be a bit quicker getting to 60 miles per hour but the Taycan is able to accelerate quickly repeatedly with its liquid-cooled 800V battery pack. The video shows Smith using the launch control to accelerate to near maximum speed. Detail of the interior not revealed The video sound gives you a good idea what the Taycan will sound like both at low speeds and when it accelerates. However, the seats and dashboard shown all seem to be covered in fabric so that viewers will not see these details until the eventual official unveiling of the car. The company appears to want to keep some surprises for the official unveiling that should be soon. The Mission E Jonny Smith former presenter for Fifth Gear puts the Taycan through its paces on a new video just published. Wikipedia describes Fifth Gear: "Fifth Gear is a British motoring television magazine series. It was originally broadcast on Channel 5 from 2002 to 2011, afterwards moving to Discovery Channel in 2012, and then in 2015 to History, with repeats on ITV4.[1] Since its return in 2018, it has been broadcast on Quest. The show is currently presented by Tiff Needell, Vicki Butler-Henderson, Jonny Smith and Jason Plato.[2]"Smith has made many videos on the Fully Charged You Tube channel but he is known for taking a tiny 1970's UK commuter car and turning it into the world's quickest street legal electric vehicle the Flux Capacitor. The car went from 0 to 121 miles per hour in just 9.86 seconds.Smith was delighted by the speed of the Taycan. Some Tesla's may be a bit quicker getting to 60 miles per hour but the Taycan is able to accelerate quickly repeatedly with its liquid-cooled 800V battery pack. The video shows Smith using the launch control to accelerate to near maximum speed.The video sound gives you a good idea what the Taycan will sound like both at low speeds and when it accelerates. However, the seats and dashboard shown all seem to be covered in fabric so that viewers will not see these details until the eventual official unveiling of the car. The company appears to want to keep some surprises for the official unveiling that should be soon. A 2015 article describes the new Porsche e-car which at the time was called Mission E: "The concept car combines the unmistakable emotional design of a Porsche with excellent performance and the forward-thinking practicality of the first 800-volt drive system. Key specification data of this fascinating sports car: four doors and four single seats, over 600 hp (440 kW) system power and over 500 km driving range. All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, zero to 100 km/h acceleration in under 3.5 seconds and a charging time of around 15 minutes to reach an 80 per cent charge of electrical energy. Instruments are intuitively operated by eye-tracking and gesture control, some even via holograms – highly oriented toward the driver by automatically adjusting the displays to the driver's position." More about Porsche, Taycan, Electric cars More news from Porsche Taycan Electric cars