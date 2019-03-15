By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The poll carried out by Clean Energy Canada shows that 64 percent of Canadians would prefer electric vehicles to be the majority of vehicles sold in the future. 72 percent of respondents thought EVs would become the majority of cars sold globally. The Clean Energy Poll The poll of driving-age Canadians breaks down the respondents by province, generation, and political party. Only supporters of the Conservative Party don't want the majority of cars sold to be EV's and even of that group 46 percent preferred a majority of cars be EVs. 71 percent of those polled thought that the change would happen in 15 years or less, and 56 percent thought it would happen in 10 years or less. A majority of those polled said that if they were to buy a new car now they would likely prefer and EV. On air pollution, climate impact, fuel costs, maintenance costs, reliability concerns and driving enjoyment respondents preferred EV's except for the last two. Even there on driving enjoyment the response was close to even. The Canadian poll numbers are similar to those of a poll of US drivers. In that poll 74 percent said that EV's are the future of driving. The American poll found that charging station availability was the largest concern for those considering the purchase of EVs. In Canada 45 percent of respondents said that knowing there are enough charging stations was really important. Canadians also showed strong support for government rebates and tax incentives as a way of encouraging people to by EVs. They also supported government investment in charging infrastructure. The survey was carried out between March 11-13 2019 online. 1,495 Canadian residents were polled all over age 18. Electric vehicle sales in Canada There is a more detailed report by Electric vehicle adoption in Canada grew significantly last year according to a new report.There are now close to 50,000 plug-in vehicles in the country and sales grew 68% in 2017. That’s based on a new report published yesterday by Canada’s Fleetcarma.The bulk of the increase can be attributed to a 120% increase in Ontario, which drove sales in the entire country. Historically, Quebec has been driving EV sales in Canada despite not being the most populous province, but Ontario is now taken the lead for the first time after introducing some of the most generous EV incentives ever seen, including a direct rebate of $14,000 on some electric cars. The report gives the data for sales in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia over several years. All other provinces have very low figures with Alberta being the province with the fourth largest sales with only 430 cars sold in 2017. The poll of driving-age Canadians breaks down the respondents by province, generation, and political party. Only supporters of the Conservative Party don't want the majority of cars sold to be EV's and even of that group 46 percent preferred a majority of cars be EVs.71 percent of those polled thought that the change would happen in 15 years or less, and 56 percent thought it would happen in 10 years or less. A majority of those polled said that if they were to buy a new car now they would likely prefer and EV.On air pollution, climate impact, fuel costs, maintenance costs, reliability concerns and driving enjoyment respondents preferred EV's except for the last two. Even there on driving enjoyment the response was close to even.The Canadian poll numbers are similar to those of a poll of US drivers. In that poll 74 percent said that EV's are the future of driving. The American poll found that charging station availability was the largest concern for those considering the purchase of EVs. In Canada 45 percent of respondents said that knowing there are enough charging stations was really important.Canadians also showed strong support for government rebates and tax incentives as a way of encouraging people to by EVs. They also supported government investment in charging infrastructure.The survey was carried out between March 11-13 2019 online. 1,495 Canadian residents were polled all over age 18. Statista has data for EV sales from 2013 to 2018. Sales have risen dramatically each year. In 2017 there were only 17,086 EVs sold according to Statista whereas in 2018 this more than doubled to 42,700.There is a more detailed report by electrik.co for 2017:The report gives the data for sales in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia over several years. All other provinces have very low figures with Alberta being the province with the fourth largest sales with only 430 cars sold in 2017. Manitoba has over 5,000 hybrid vehicles but only 188 battery only EVs registered. In 2017 in Canada as a whole battery-electric vehicles (BEV) outsold the hybrids (PHEV). More about EVs in Canada, Clean Energy Canada, sales of evs in Canada More news from EVs in Canada Clean Energy Canada sales of evs in Cana...