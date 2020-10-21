Polar ship 'Sir David Attenborough' begins sea trials Wednesday

Four years in the making, the £200 million ($2.88 million U.S.),129 meters (423 foot) long, state-of-the-art, polar research vessel gained notoriety in 2016 when the public choose the name “Boaty McBoatface”
as the name for the vessel in an Internet competition.
Instead, the name "Boaty McBoatface" was given to the lead boat of the Autosub Long-Range class of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) owned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and operated by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), according to the BBC.
MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File
The 15,000-ton vessel will be operated by the British Antarctic Survey (RAS) and plans to carry out sea trials in the Arctic in early 2021, before it sails to Antarctica in November 2021, reports Reuters.
“This magnificent ship will take UK scientists deep into the heart of the ice-covered polar seas,” BAS director Jane Francis said in a statement on Wednesday. “As we seek to find answers to the current climate crisis, this ship will take us to the ends of the Earth to seek answers and to help us understand our future world.”
As for Wednesday's sea trials, the RSS David Attenborough will leave Cammell Laird's wet dock in Birkenhead, UK,
and travel a few hundred meters down-river to Liverpool city's Cruise terminal. In the coming days, the ship will sail across the North Wales coast to Holyhead, which will be her base for the next year.
"This vessel is a true celebration of British expertise - from the team who built it right through to the scientific community that will call this ship home," the company's David McGinley said. "The RRS Sir David Attenborough is the single biggest and most ambitious build in the history of Cammell Laird and it's an incredibly proud moment to see her embark on sea trials."