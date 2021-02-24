Special By By Tim Sandle 4 hours ago in Technology In a survey by technology firm, SPR, more than half at (53 percent) of IT leaders said they cancelled or delayed an on-premises migration to the cloud during the pandemic. While the delays are understandable, they create operational problems later. The most important point here is that multi-year, cloud migration and technology modernization plans are obsolete and cannot continue to be the default. This is In terms of what IT teams can put in place in order to speed up their cloud migration process and climb out of tech debt faster, one trend in the IT services market is with many IT managers turning to the software development process known as According to George Burns III, Senior Consultant, Cloud Operations at The first of these is to consider 90-day engagement plans. The essential point here is to break up larger migrations into more manageable pieces. Use these short spurts to tackle easily resolved issues and address roadblocks that are hindering the organization’s cloud strategy. The second point is to keep core principles in mind. By this Burns means that it is necessary to keep some basics of DevOps in mind, such as expecting more deployments, eliminating external dependencies and having strong vision controls. The third and final recommendation is to work in a sandbox. For this it is important to encourage IT teams to establish and to work within in a sandbox environment focused on finding small challenges and solving them. Burns recommends that IT leaders apply these three DevOps steps to their cloud migrations, and this will help to avoid further tech debt. The problem facing many companies is that delays like this often have a lingering impact. This is referred to as 'tech debt', by many in the IT profession. As organizations try to make complex migrations work, tech debt, which results from expediting the development of technical projects on the basis of immediate need with intent to retool it in the future, is particularly concerning in that their deployments will need retooled later on.The most important point here is that multi-year, cloud migration and technology modernization plans are obsolete and cannot continue to be the default. This is drawn out from the SPR survey ("What businesses need for cloud resilience in 2021 and beyond."In terms of what IT teams can put in place in order to speed up their cloud migration process and climb out of tech debt faster, one trend in the IT services market is with many IT managers turning to the software development process known as DevOps According to George Burns III, Senior Consultant, Cloud Operations at SPR , there are three 'lessons' of DevOps which IT leaders can apply when addressing the cloud migration process.The first of these is to consider 90-day engagement plans. The essential point here is to break up larger migrations into more manageable pieces. Use these short spurts to tackle easily resolved issues and address roadblocks that are hindering the organization’s cloud strategy.The second point is to keep core principles in mind. By this Burns means that it is necessary to keep some basics of DevOps in mind, such as expecting more deployments, eliminating external dependencies and having strong vision controls.The third and final recommendation is to work in a sandbox. For this it is important to encourage IT teams to establish and to work within in a sandbox environment focused on finding small challenges and solving them.Burns recommends that IT leaders apply these three DevOps steps to their cloud migrations, and this will help to avoid further tech debt. More about devops, cloud migration, sandbox devops cloud migration sandbox