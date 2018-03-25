By By Karen Graham 40 mins ago in Technology Ottawa - The University of Ottawa Heart Institute held a rare "open house" on Friday, unveiling its 145,000 square-foot expansion project that officials claim will significantly enhance the experience of heart patients in the capital. Besides the use of wide swaths of natural light in the building's design, UOHI is also featuring some of the latest in advanced technologies, including a "cardiac robot," and "This really allows [us to use] the most advanced cardiovascular technology, with better infrastructure," said Dr. Thierry Mesana, president, and CEO of the heart institute, reports The University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) is Canada's largest cardiovascular health centre. It is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. SimonP at en.wikipedia The expansion comes along just as the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus, where the institute is situated, gets ready to relocate to a new parcel of land on the nearby Central Experimental Farm. Mesana said that while the Heart Institute will eventually become part of the new location, it made sense to go ahead with the expansion. Mesana refused to speculate on how long patients would have access to the new expansion before it is relocated. "I don't want to give a number of years," Mesana told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "What is important is always to have a heart institute, because this model of cardiac care is a jewel for our community." Fascinating robot technology Part of the expansion features a cardiac robot, da Vinci System Si Surgeon Seated at Console and Nurse at Cart. da Vinci Surgery The da Vinci System features a magnified 3D high-definition vision system and tiny wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand. As a result, da Vinci enables a surgeon to operate with enhanced vision, precision, and control. The surgeon is 100 percent in control of the da Vinci System at all times. da Vinci technology translates your surgeon’s hand movements into smaller, precise movements of tiny instruments inside your body. In cardiac surgery, this means small incisions between a patient's ribs instead of cracking open the rib cage. "It's definitely a fascinating tool," Mesana said. "It's a very delicate surgery. It's not [applicable] for every type of cardiac surgery. There is very restricted use of this technology." The next generation image-guided therapy platform Seven of the ten labs in the new expansion will also feature Philips newest technology, called Azurion 7 B20/15 Phillips Aurion In addition to the image-guided therapy platform, "It will be very beneficial to patient outcomes because cardiac surgeries are very complex procedures and sometimes people need longer time to recover," he said. 