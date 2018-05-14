Oracle accuses Google of spying on Australians

ACCC investigating Oracle research showing Google users Android phone plan data to spy https://t.co/IbUBJenl1F — ACCAN (@ACCAN_AU) May 14, 2018

Google is under investigation after it was revealed they use 1gb of mobile data from each Android phone.



With over 10 million Android users in Australia, that’s around $500 MILLION worth of data it’s taking from users without paying! pic.twitter.com/fyOmAi14qv — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 13, 2018

Wow Oracle taking a swipe at Google how unusual 🙄 https://t.co/xdtEzez4Zo — twiddlekins (@twiddlekins) May 14, 2018

What Google is doing with your data https://t.co/YqN1JXiMAe or, what Oracle wants you to believe about it — Mark Pesce (@mpesce) May 14, 2018