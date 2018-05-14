Oracle accuses Google of spying on Australians

Email
article imageOracle accuses Google of spying on Australians

By Lisa Cumming     1 hour ago in Technology
Oracle has released research claiming that Google is using Australian Android users' data to "spy on them." Given the history between the two companies, many are questioning the validity of this accusation.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is looking into accusations against Google, levied by Oracle, that say the tech giant has been collecting one gigabyte of data per month from Android phone users to provide info about activities to advertisers.
Sunrise reported that there are over 10 million Android users in Australia.
According to The Chronicle, these accusations were brought forward by Oracle, a computer technology corporation that has been involved in a long and bitter legal battle with Google over intellectual property that Oracle claimed Google stole. Google and Oracle have been "duking it out for years."
In March, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in Oracle's favour, ruling that Google did, in fact, steal intellectual property from Oracle "when it adopted Java naming protocols for Android app developers." This came after Google, back in 2016, won the lawsuit against Oracle.
A technology consulting firm has recently reported that Google is "preparing a petition for a rehearing en banc (a full-court review) of Oracle’s recent appellate victory."
Given this long and fraught history between the two companies, many are questioning the validity of this claim.
The Daily Telegraph reported that some of the information Google was receiving from this data is barometric pressure readings — to know which floor of the mall a person is in — and "how often online ads have led to store visits."
