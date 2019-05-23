Op-Ed: Trump says Huawei could be part of a US China trade deal

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the giant Chinese telecommunications company Huawei could be part of a trade deal. The US put Huawei on a blacklist this month for security reasons. Trump's statement Trump gave no details of how this was possible. The Trump administration has been limiting the sale of vital US components to Chinese telecommunication equipment makers in order to keep the Chinese from having access to key technologies. The latest US ban has caused Google to revoke the license of Huawei to use its proprietary Android apps and services in their smartphones and Huawei will also not be sent updates until they are available in the publicly available version. The development is reported in a US may be using Huawei blacklist as leverage for a US China trade deal While the US has constantly emphasized security reasons and Huawei spying capabilities as grounds for blacklisting the company. The decision to curtail Huawei's access to US suppliers happened only after the trade negotiations reached an impasse. Once again it could be that the US is using its clout in terms of technological expertise as a means of forcing China into a deal. The US has used tariffs mostly so far but that has not worked. While so far the US bullying has not led to a deal it is hurting both economies and disrupting world markets and trade. Huawei blacklist could hurt US firms The move may certainly hurt Huawei outside of Chinese markets but as reported in the The U.S. had held off on blacklisting Huawei out of concern the move could disrupt trade negotiations with China and only took action after the last round of trade talks hit an impasse, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision to curtail the Shenzhen-based company’s access to American suppliers unfolded quickly once trade talks broke down, the people said. Google makes good profits from licensing its proprietary products to Huawei. They will lose revenue as a result of the decision as will other component makers such as Intel Corp. Qualcomm, and Broadcom. No end in sight for US China trade war Trump increased levies on $200 billion Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent China prompt retaliated with its own tariffs. However, no meetings have been agreed upon yet and China has lashed out at what it calls US bullying tactics. The end result may be to encourage China to develop its own technology even further and not purchase any US technology if possible. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Huawei, US China relations, US China trade war More news from Huawei US China relations US China trade war