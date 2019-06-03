By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Technology San Jose - Apple surprised the markets with better than expected revenue this week, but the future of Apple is looking very different from the current model. A new direction is moving on from being “a phone company” into more advanced fields of business. Cook’s address included a lot of long-standing bugbears for Apple: Privacy is now a top priority, integrated into Apple’s working policies for its products and services. This is a truly huge and truly contentious issue, which Apple has now, apparently after some corporate soul-searching, been able to address. That’s good news for consumers and regulators, who have been pressing Apple to manage privacy a lot better than it has in the past. Beyond the iPhone - iPhones are still popular, but they’re not the sole basis of Apple’s business. The legendary expensive toy/ major revenue driver has been great for making money, but the rest of Apple’s many products and business ventures have been overshadowed. Apple is now moving into streaming, consumer services, and even an arcade game service. The good news for Apple Apple’s strong revenue came in the face of falling iPhone sales, which is a reliable indicator of a much better scope for underlying business in its overall operations. The news that “not everything is about iPhones” will be a major encouragement to Apple’s stunningly loyal computer users, too. (Ever hear of a reformed The move to privacy and more diversification is long overdue. It’s more than likely Apple has been working on these initiatives for quite a while, but a big diverse company needs more time. These moves will reassure both their customers and the market. Image repair Apple has never been seen as a typical “no new ideas” company, and this series of moves is good image repair. 