Op-Ed: New US nuke doctrine— Careful what you wish for

By Paul Wallis 8 hours ago in Technology

The idea of new, more "usable" nukes isn't a Trump administration idea. It's been around, for a while, including micro-nukes for tactical, less destructive operational use. This idea could be a massive own goal. In fairness to the overall theory before I criticize the hell out of it, the current situation is hardly ideal: 1. The old ICBM arsenal has a finite shelf life. Changes will inevitably happen. 2. The big systems could be ridiculously clumsy in a war, and static targets are much easier to hit. 3. Big missile systems are extremely expensive and potentially unwieldy in many theories of modern warfare, which includes multiple levels of engagement. 4. The mobile US missile platforms can be very effective strikers and hard targets. Smaller nukes could be more efficient in many ways. 5. Small nukes with low/zero yields might be LESS destructive than the very heavy loads of ordnance used on targets like Islamic State strongholds and Vietnamese targets, where Timeline of major North Korean nuclear and missile tests Laurence CHU, AFP The technical negatives Having said all of which: 1. Nukes are by definition long life hazards after being used. The tech to clean up and make safe these areas doesn’t yet exist. Mortgaging the future is NEVER a good move. 2. What if someone misses and makes a large city or whole country uninhabitable? If 3. At what point does using nukes in a tactical environment become justifiable on a purely military basis? That’s not clear, and it’s THE key working principle for the more usable nukes idea. 4. Does using nukes add risks to your own military operations? It might. It might also kill very large numbers of service people through toxic effects and disease a few decades later. The radioactive cloud from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 , Graphics/AFP When the US is not technically superior, the game changes The other, potentially lethal, problem is that the US is no longer technically superior in armaments. There are innovations, sure, but nothing out of reach of America’s enemies. Thanks to the insane profiteering and mindless bean counting of the US military industrial complex, tech has gone nowhere useful in decades. Eisenhower was right; the military industrial complex is nothing BUT a liability, in military terms. General of the Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1940's. US Army author: Signal Corps To briefly mention the obvious – Escalation as a result of new nuke systems is inevitable. Nor is innovation in weapons an exclusively American prerogative any more. China, Russia, and other nations have the technology and industrial capacity to develop any type of nuke, including simply copying US weapons. If Iran and North Korea can develop effective nukes in the face of major obstacles, why wouldn’t the bigger nations? Real wars need real solutions What’s called “complex” warfare, like Vietnam, Afghanistan, Syria, and other charming exercises in mass murder for no useful reason, isn’t a simple context, even in theory. Nukes might clear areas, but do they win these types of war? It’s highly debatable, at best, and a potentially fatal escalation to full scale nuclear war at worst. The United States military is famous for its doctrine of overwhelming firepower and material. That doctrine worked in World War 2, the Iraq wars, and it hasn’t worked in any other military context at all, since. It’s designed for a type of war rarely fought any more. More to the point - It didn’t work in Korea, Vietnam, or Afghanistan, and it won’t work in these bitchy, vicious little local wars. Adding nukes, however enchanting and adorable, to the mix in a global Vietnam, for example, would be futile. The Vietnamese would simply have created more, smaller targets to use up the nukes, and kept coming, as they did in the face of massive bombing campaigns. Since the start of Syria's war in 2011, numerous diplomatic attempts to halt the conflict have stumbled Delil souleiman, AFP In effect, the new nukes could simply be more problems to add to the mix, both militarily and after the engagement. The US has long made a calling card out of a chronic inability to adjust doctrines to tactical realities. Even when winning, doctrines from the past are intruding in to military environments where they’re simply not even relevant any more. These doctrines are in effect losing wars. I hate to say this, because I’ve read a lot of American military history, about both the people and their many innovations. 