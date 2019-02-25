By By Paul Wallis 2 hours ago in Technology New York - In a major clash, Microsoft workers have objected to a $480 million army contract for augmented reality (AR) HoloLens headgear. In a protest petition, the workers demanded a say in how their work is used, and weapons development by Microsoft. “We made a principled decision that we’re not going to withhold technology from institutions that we have elected in democracies to protect the freedoms we enjoy.” Another possibly crucial problem is that Microsoft employees believed they were developing on technology as technical aids for a wide range of uses, including architecture, surgery, gaming and other uses. The stated purpose of the AR for the military is that it’s to be used for increased lethality, detection, and gathering information about the enemy to meet decision making needs. It’s a pretty big difference, and it’s understandable that the Microsoft workers would be more than unamused by this almost directly opposite application of their work. If the workers were deliberately misled, (Interestingly, nobody’s saying they were misled, more just not informed, at this point), it could be potential grounds for legal action by contractors. The problem for protests This protest comes at a critical time in the evolution of military technologies. AR in the current military sense is a major asset, required for real time communications in combat and other operations. The United States military in particular places a very high emphasis on technical superiority, so this protest is flying directly in to conflict with some top priority military needs. This type of AR isn’t some sort of Pokémon Go for the military. New military networks are using AR, AI, and a pretty broad range of hardware and software to upgrade operational and combat efficiencies. Removing one of these components is unlikely to be seen as a viable option by a military which is effectively reinventing itself to meet future needs. There are also national security systems implications, another rather heavyweight consideration. Bluntly, if the military can’t get the required technologies from Microsoft, it will get them somewhere else. These systems will eventually be introduced, regardless of any issues with sourcing them. The scope of the AR systems across a vast range of military technologies is immense. They’re obviously designed for general usage, so there’s not much room for maneuver on the part of the military. There are also a lot of working commercial issues in the general area of AR for military applications. This There is also the issue of basic requirements for modern warfare against technically advanced opponents. Not using these systems is like deciding to stick with clubs and rocks rather than modern weapons, in context with modern warfare. The days of unquestioned, overwhelming US military superiority are long gone. The Americans are still ahead, well ahead in some fields, but the competition is much closer to parity than any time since WW2. Superior tech is very much the name of the game, and that’s pretty much the whole story, in terms of debate on that subject. A major imponderable The main issue here is that nobody’s too sure where these new military technologies will lead. “Increased lethality” could be a euphemism. Will there be hordes of military robots, nano weapons, AI attacking infrastructure, stealth machines with micro nukes, chemical and biological weapons delivered by drones, etc.? Short answer – It could well happen. The Microsoft workers have raised an important issue. They’re not being naïve; they’ve pointed out a part of a much bigger, and potentially catastrophic, global problem. These issues need to be considered, because when the shooting starts, there will be no turning back. Superior tech is very much the name of the game, and that's pretty much the whole story, in terms of debate on that subject.The main issue here is that nobody's too sure where these new military technologies will lead. "Increased lethality" could be a euphemism. Will there be hordes of military robots, nano weapons, AI attacking infrastructure, stealth machines with micro nukes, chemical and biological weapons delivered by drones, etc.? Short answer – It could well happen.The Microsoft workers have raised an important issue. They're not being naïve; they've pointed out a part of a much bigger, and potentially catastrophic, global problem. These issues need to be considered, because when the shooting starts, there will be no turning back. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com 