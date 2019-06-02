By By Ken Hanly 22 mins ago in Technology Because of the recent US trade ban, Huawei has lost almost all of its large US partners including Google, Corning, and ARM creating a crisis for the company. However, some major partners are laying low among the largest is Microsoft. Microsoft yet to make a statement on relations with Huawei Most in the industry assume that Micosoft will ultimately take the same position as Google and others, for the simple reason that it would be too costly not to. However, this may force Huawei to develop its own technology. It has been developing its own operating system What would be the punishment for violating US ban? There are numerous penalties that could be imposed for violation of the ban. These could range from civil fines to denial orders. The latter would place explicit limits on what the violating company can export. If the violations are serious enough companies can even face criminal charges. Microsoft is quite reliable on government and international contracts for its business. It is likely the company would comply with the ban rather than lose those contracts. Of course the company is also going to lose if it does comply as it loses profitable licensing contracts in China. The ban is a lose lose situation. It will force Huawei to depend more hardware and software of its own, other Chinese companies, or companies outside the US who do not worry about repercussions from dealing with the company. Companies outside the US might be forced to enforce the ban Any foreign company that licenses technology from the US , faces the possible loss of those licenses if it does not go along with the US ban. This explains why companies Microsoft is likely just playing for time. It does not want to risk losing its Chinese market unless it is forced to. 