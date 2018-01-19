Op-Ed: Many questions arising about cryptocoin tether and Bitfinex

By By Ken Hanly 9 hours ago in Technology Hong Kong - Suspicions about the relationship of the exchange Bitfinex and the cryptocoin tether continue to increase as Tether Holdings issues more and more tethers. As tethers are pegged to the US dollar they were spared the recent cryptocoin downturn As a recent Hundred of millions of new tethers are being issued There are growing suspicions that tether is not backed by one US dollar for each tether. These suspicions are increasing as the number of tethers in circulation has vastly increased with no new audits published. According The Unlike some cryptocoins that have just so many coins already issued or those such as bitcoin that must be mined, tethers are simply issued by Tether Holdings just as a central bank would do. However, the tethers are not backed by a government and laws that make it legal tender. However, it is claimed that each tether is backed by a US dollar. A recent tweet by a critic of Tether Tether Holdings is incorporated in British VIrgin Islands, Tether in Hong Kong As If you check Although Tether is in Hong Kong, the legal basis for the Governing Law: These Terms of Service shall be governed by and construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the British Virgin Islands, and shall be interpreted in all respects as a British Virgin Islands contract. Any claim or action arising from or related to these Terms of Service shall be governed by and construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the British Virgin Islands. For the avoidance of doubt, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this provision expressly applies to any tort claim against Tether. Tether's Taiwanese banks and Wells Fargo have severed relations with the firm In Shortly after, the Taiwanese banks Bitfinex dealt with also cut off any wire transfers. Since then Bitfinex has moved between a series of banks in different countries but has not disclosed to its customers where their money is now deposited. In spite of all this, so far The situation looks ominous. Should both Bitfinex and Tether fail there could be a humongous drop in the price of cryptocurrencies although a somewhat similar situation happened when the huge Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox failed in 2014. Bitcoin and other cryptocoins ultimately recovered. The prominent cryptocoin lending platform Bitconnect has closed down. As discussed on the appended video, it was a very shady operation. As a recent DIgital Journal article explains, as the tether(USDT) is pegged to the US dollar and also said to be backed by holdings of one US dollar for each tether its price was only minimally effected by the cryptocoin meltdown. 