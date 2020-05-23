Op-Ed: Major game changer — Australian researchers hit 44Tb per second

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Technology Sydney - How much more useful can you get? In a rather mindblowing first, Australian researchers have recorded an internet data speed of 44 Terabits per second. That’s not all; future applications may outstrip even the obvious benefits. (Australians are to put it extremely mildly less than thrilled with our notoriously arthritic internet speeds. If this was done on Aussie servers, we’re talking miracle here.) Much more important than it looks The values of hyper-speed processing and decluttering movement of large amounts of data are obvious. Much less obvious is the fact that these speeds approach real time speeds for so many possible applications: • Microstructure research: Just now, the ability to see microscopic processes is hitting high gear. The ability to digitize and manage these images is critical. The micro comb looks like it can do the job and do it well. • Virtual reality: VR varies from The Sims level to nausea-inducing experiences. High speed processing and proper management of data could eliminate problems while also adding massive amounts of quality to images. • Visual media: If you’re used to 60 frames per second for videos, this thing is said to be able to download thousands of HD movies in a second. Consider, O noble image-panel-beaters, what that could do for top quality graphics, rendering, etc. You could even micromanage thousands of fabulous images and remain sane. • General data: Any number of imaging and data tasks can be done efficiently with proper data load management. This speed allows for high precision data management and decluttering of working systems. • Gaming and e-sports: This is the Promised Speed of chips. There’s no real need for this speed, but that high data load capacity could handle anything with ease. • Scalability: Works on The really major deal This speed is very close to real time. That, of itself, is a game-changer. How many different scientific, industrial, and practical applications can you have for any system which need to deliver real time information? With this speed, you’ve got it. 44.2 Tb is a massive amount of data, sustainable on a single chip. Even at this obviously very basic one-chip-wonder level, the micro comb is outperforming anything on the market today. It may be a direct knockout blow against the current state of Moore’s Law, the law of ever-increasing demand for processing power. You could create a massive “collective consciousness” super computer with a few of these things. It’d be fantastic for A.I., which seems to already have its own ideas about data efficiency. (A.I. at this stage in its evolution has a massive appetite for information. This is truly great science, it's incredibly practical, and it works. A new horizon seems to have dropped in to say hello. Make it welcome, because the world will need it.