By By Ken Hanly 32 mins ago in Technology The Chinese telecom giant Huawei that has been entangled in the trade war between China and the US unveiled its new HarmonyOS that will be used in a new smart television the first device to use its own new system. The mid-range brand TV will be available this week in China The new system may not be readily usable for smart phones The new system has constantly been described in the media as being a possible replacement for the Android system. Chen said the new system was for industrial use and had been in production long before questions of finding an alternative for Android. She noted that operating systems for smart phones contain dozens of millions of codes whereas Hongmeng has only in the hundreds of thousand. This makes it much more secure. The Hongmeng system also has extreme low latency compared with a smartphone operating system Chen added. Latency is The ban on Huawei Although US companies are theoretically banned from selling technology products such as Android to Huawei, a three-month exemption was provided but this ends soon, next week. Unless it is extended the exports will have to stop. Huawei may be stockpiling components but eventually it may need to replace the android system. Given that the system can be used to power a smart TV perhaps it can be modified to work in other devices such as smartphones. The ban will hurt not only Huawei but companies such as Google (Alphabet) who no doubt make substantial profits from supplying Chinese companies such as Huawei with significant parts. The US may decide that globalization of their multi-national is more important than the US China trade dispute. However, the Trump administration tends to use tariffs and bans as levers to try and get the deals that it wants. Instead it may create lose-lose situations. Huawei regarded as a security risk by the US . The US may consider Huawei most important as a security risk. If the security risk is actually considered that important the US may not consider lifting the ban as part of a trade agreement. However, it could allow Huawei to continue to use US parts but not allow US agencies to use Huawei equipment including their 5G technology. Huawei denies that it has any connections with Chinese intelligence. The company is owned by its workers according to the company but critics deny it. The appended video shows why the new HarmonyOS could very well replace Android if necessary. The smart TV will be available from Thursday on in China. The smart TV is part of the mid-range Honor line according to George Zhao chief executive. The new HarmonyOS was revealed last Friday. A recent article describes it as an alternative operating system for phones and other smart devices and other smart devices should US sanctions prevent it from using Android technology. If the security risk is actually considered that important the US may not consider lifting the ban as part of a trade agreement. However, it could allow Huawei to continue to use US parts but not allow US agencies to use Huawei equipment including their 5G technology. Huawei denies that it has any connections with Chinese intelligence. The company is owned by its workers according to the company but critics deny it. Wikipedia notes in part:" Huawei maintains it is an employee-owned company. Ren Zhengfei retains approximately 1 percent of the shares of Huawei's holding company, Huawei Investment & Holding,[120] with the remainder of the shares held by a trade union committee (not a trade union per se, and the internal governance procedures of this committee, its members, its leaders or how they are selected all remain unknown).The appended video shows why the new HarmonyOS could very well replace Android if necessary. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. 